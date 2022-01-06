Despite having been an atypical year, where the pandemic has continued to do its thing, 2021 has undoubtedly been the best year for Xbox. The increase in stock of Xbox Series X, the exponential growth of Xbox Game Pass, the launch of the great xCloud service, the closing of the acquisition of Bethesda (ZeniMax Media), the arrival of Xbox All Access to Spain and other great news that have made 2021 the best year for Microsoft. Although, this has only been the beginning, since among many exciting plans for the near future of the brand, from SomosXbox we bring you an article where we gather the 5 Xbox Game Pass games for 2022 that have us excited.

Obviously we could not forget one of the most important things of 2021, the releases of games like Psychonauts 2, the return of the Master Chief with Halo Infinite or the Forza Horizon 5 record breaking release, among other titles that have been available since the same day of their releases in Game Pass, something that will happen this year with the 5 Xbox Game Pass games for 2022 that have us excited.

5 Xbox Game Pass games for 2022 that have us excited

Here are some of the big games coming to Xbox Game Pass for launch in 2022

Starfield / November 11, 2022 / Xbox Series X | S, PC and Game Pass