We’ve all heard stories of multi-billion dollar futures contract settlements that are the cause of 25% intraday price drops in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), but the truth is that the industry has been riddled with 100x leverage instruments since BitMEX launched its perpetual futures contract in May 2016.

The derivatives industry goes well beyond these retail-driven instruments, as institutional clients, mutual funds, market makers, and professional traders can all benefit from using the instrument’s hedging capabilities.

In April 2020, Renaissance Technologies, a $ 130 billion hedge fund, was given the green light to invest in the Bitcoin futures markets using instruments listed on the CME. These trading giants are nothing like retail cryptocurrency traders, instead focusing on arbitrage and non-directional risk exposure.

Short-term correlation with traditional markets could increase

As an asset class, Cryptocurrencies are becoming a proxy for global macroeconomic risks, regardless of whether or not crypto investors like it. That’s not unique to Bitcoin because most commodity instruments suffered from this correlation in 2021. Even if Bitcoin’s price decouples monthly, this short-term on-and-off risk strategy has a huge impact on the price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin / USD on FTX (blue, right) versus US 10-year yield (orange, left). Source: TradingView

Notice how the price of Bitcoin has been highly correlated to the 10-year US Treasury bill. Whenever investors demand higher returns to hold these fixed income instruments, there is an additional demand for exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Derivatives are essential in this case because most mutual funds cannot invest directly in cryptocurrencies, so using a regulated futures contract like CME Bitcoin futures gives them access to the market.

Miners will use longer-term contracts as hedging

Cryptocurrency traders don’t realize that a short-term price fluctuation is not significant to their investment from a miners perspective. As miners become more professional, their need to constantly sell those coins is significantly reduced. In fact, this is precisely why derivatives were created in the first place.

For example, a miner could sell a quarterly futures contract that expires in 3 months, effectively setting the price for the period and then regardless of price movements, the miner knows his returns in advance from this point on.

A similar result can be achieved by trading Bitcoin option contracts. For example, a miner can sell a $ 40,000 call option from March 2022, which will be enough to offset if the price of BTC falls to $ 43,000, or 16% below the current $ 51,100. In return, the miner’s earnings above the USD 43,000 threshold are reduced by 42%, so the options instrument acts as insurance.

Use of Bitcoin as collateral for traditional finance to expand

Fidelity Digital Assets and cryptocurrency exchange and lending platform Nexo recently announced a partnership that offers cryptocurrency lending services for institutional investors. The joint venture will enable Bitcoin-backed cash loans, which, in turn, can be used in traditional financial markets.

That move will likely ease pressure from companies like Tesla and Block (formerly Square) to keep adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Using it as collateral for your day-to-day operations greatly increases your exposure limits for this asset class.

At the same time, even companies that are not seeking directional exposure to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies could benefit from the industry’s higher returns compared to traditional fixed income. Loans and credits are perfect use cases for institutional clients who are unwilling to have direct exposure to Bitcoin’s volatility, but who are looking for higher returns on their assets at the same time.

Investors will use the options markets to produce “fixed income”

Derivatives exchange Deribit currently has an 80% market share of the Bitcoin and Ethereum options markets. However, US regulated options markets like CME and FTX US Derivatives (formerly LedgerX) will eventually gain traction.

Institutional traders inquire into these instruments because they offer the possibility of creating semi “fixed income” strategies such as covered call options, iron condors, bullish call spread and others.. Additionally, by combining call (buy) and put (sell) options, traders can place an option trade with predefined maximum losses with no risk of settlement.

Central banks around the world are likely to keep interest rates close to zero and below inflation levels around the world. This means that investors are forced to look for markets that offer higher returns, even if that means taking some risk.

This is precisely the reason why institutional investors will enter the cryptocurrency derivatives markets in 2022 and change the industry as we know it today.

Volatility reduction is coming

As discussed above, cryptocurrency derivatives are currently known to add volatility whenever unexpected price swings occur. These forced liquidation orders reflect the futures instruments used to access excessive leverage, a situation that is often caused by retail investors.

However, institutional investors will gain broader representation in the derivatives markets for Bitcoin and Ether and thus increase the size of supply and demand for these instruments. Consequently, USD 1 billion liquidations from retail traders will have less of an impact on price.

In summary, A growing number of professional players participating in crypto derivatives will reduce the impact of extreme price fluctuations by absorbing that flow of orders. Over time, this effect will be reflected in a reduction in volatility, or at least avoiding problems like the March 2020 crash when BitMEX servers “crashed” for 15 minutes.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and commercial movement involves a risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: