This exclusive Garmin service offers you training plans created by experts, adapted to any sporting goal you have, be it losing weight, improving times, etc. With a autonomy of 7 days (not bad for everything you have) if you don’t abuse the GPS, of course.

The Garmin brand is synonymous with quality and sport. Therefore, this wonderful Garmin Forerunner model 245 has everything for the most demanding in this regard. From GPS, so you can go running and forget about your mobile, until the Garmin Coach Incorporated .

A watch is always a hit, for others or for oneself. Few things are so useful and that you are going to use more. Therefore, you still have time to wear these wonderful watches on your wrist, or give someone as a gift. As you can see, we have made you a selection of what you can receive before Christmas and, in addition, with options for all tastes.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, the best quality – price

If you want to have (almost) everything at the best price, nothing better than taking a look at Xiaomi, as always. Its Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is reminiscent of the Apple Watch in design and, although it does not have as many features, offers a lot for less than 70 euros.

The first, its autonomy. The truth is that the weak point of these devices is that they can easily become another device that you spend your life charging, especially when you need them most. With 12 days without having to go through the plug, this will not happen. In addition, 1.4-inch screen to see your messages, water resistance …

The best? Has built-in GPS. In this price range, that’s very rare and makes it the best value for money on the list.

Apple Watch, Series 7, the king of smart watches

What can we say? It is the one with the most benefits, many exclusive. Its operation with the Apple ecosystem is impeccable, its design is recognizable and its 7 series is the most modern.

All this is paid in the more than 400 euros It costs, but what can we say? It is the best of smart watches right now.

Armani Exchange, for those who want style

We know, smart watches are usually pretty ugly. If what you want is style and a watch that gives you the time while combining with everything, this Armani Exchange is what you are looking for.

The black and steel version is elegant and impeccable, it does not clash on any occasion and you will not have to be carrying anything every two by three.

Casio retro watches, for the nostalgic

Nostalgia is still in vogue and there is no sign that that will change anytime soon. Therefore, an excellent option is go back to those simpler times from when you were a child.

That you will not be able to return, but, at least, you will have a piece of those memories on your wrist with these clocks vintage by Casio. They are the usual models, just as reliable and proof of everything. Here is the metal version of the model Illuminator in which you could see the time anywhere in the world (something essential for a kid of the 80s), as well as set up to 5 alarms.

That, and the promise of do not charge it in 10 years, that as soon as the apocalypse comes, the Apple watch it melts like butter.

As you can see, you still have time to tell the time or give it away with style this Christmas. With these 5 models, you can choose the most suitable according to the person you want to give a gift … and you will be like a king.

This article contains affiliate links. However, no brand has influenced to appear on the list and the selection is made taking into account quality and what we believe is the best option in each segment that we have discussed.