5 types of photographic framing that you can use in your images

Before, this square format was made with a camera called Rollieflex. Today, we associate it more with Polaroids, and, of course, with Instagram.

Anylú Hinojosa-Peña

Horizontal framing

It is the most common and the most used by everyone. It is the natural format of cameras, and it is the most comfortable when composing. It’s perfect for landscapes, group photos, and travel.

Panoramic framing

This format stands out for its elongated appearance. It is fully associated with landscapes, whether natural or urban.

Vertical framing

Without a doubt, it is the most appropriate for portraits. It is generally used in books, magazines and publications, since being vertical, it matches the natural format of a page.

Dutch framing

Dutch framing involves aggressive tilting (about 45º) of the camera, that is, rotating it. Although it is called Dutch, this frame was born in German cinema. Today it is common to find it in photojournalism. It can give dynamism to the image, but at the same time it makes us feel that our horizon is falling.

Reframing

Basically it is cropping our image, and we call this the framing that is done in post-production. Doing so involves making a decision to crop and remake our photograph after it has been taken. There are those who disagree with this point, however, great photographs in history have been framed in this way.