While it is true that some application notifications become indispensable, it must be recognized that many of them are irrelevant and all they do is consume battery. Luckily we can lock or disable for a while the notifications of the applications that interest us the least. A highly recommended action, especially in those applications which we are not interested in having annoying notices every two by three.

In the market there are countless cheap smartwatch models that can accompany us in our daily activity. A smart watch is a type of device that we carry 24 hours a day, there are even users who sleep with it to control the quality of sleep. That is why doing actions that make the battery of our smartwatch last longer has become almost essential depending on the model we have. These are some of the tricks that you can start to put into practice so that the autonomy of your smartwatch lasts longer.

Turn off automatic brightness

The systems in charge of managing the brightness automatically have always consumed battery, since having to be continuously adjusting, causes it to be used more energy than usual.

This function consumes a lot of power, since it is constantly trying to process the light from outside in order to adjust the brightness of the screen. Finding the route to deactivate this function is usually found in the watch parameters and in “Adjust brightness”. If we are going to be in the same environment all the time, the best option will be to deactivate this option to save battery.

Restrict connectivity

As in any electronic device that needs a battery to function, the more functions, tools or connections we have active, the more battery it will use.

Limit the WiFi, NFC or Bluetooth connection it also helps save battery life. By limiting the connections that interest us at all times, the smartwatch will not be constantly looking for a connection for each of them. As with our smartphones, leaving the mobile data and WiFi connection activated can be convenient, but it can consume a lot of battery and can be avoided in a very simple way: deactivating one of the two.

Activate cinema mode

Through the cinema mode we can make our smartwatch go to a hibernate mode which causes the screen to turn off completely. The only way to turn on the screen in this mode is through the power button.

It is a function that is recommended activate it at night or at times when we are not going to use the watch. The cinema itself is a good example of them, but surely you will find other moments in which you need to save battery and this function may be interesting to you.

Use airplane mode

A classic for mobile phones and now it is also for smart watches. In this mode, disable all types of wireless connection Of the device. With the airplane mode active, our smartwatch will not be able to connect to WiFi networks or mobile data, as well as Bluetooth with our mobile or other devices.

It goes without saying that activating airplane mode loses many of the functionalities of the smart watch, but in situations where we need to save battery and consume as little as possible. The airplane mode can be activated quickly from the control center of your smartwatch by clicking on the icon that has the shape of an airplane.