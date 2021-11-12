Apple has recently launched new generations of MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors that offer such a level of efficiency that they allow to significantly increase the battery of notebooks. In fact, newer MacBook models have four times the battery life of previous generations.

However, not everyone can afford to renew their Mac computer year after year. Therefore today we are going to compile a series of tricks to improve battery life of any MacBook model. Battery health inevitably deteriorates over time, so … what can we do to maintain its long-term performance and efficiency?

The best tricks and settings to improve the battery life of a MacBook

1. Use the optimized load of your MacBook

All experts agree that it is best to keep the battery percentage of any device between 30% and 80%. It is not good to exceed 80% when charging a computer – be it an iPhone, an iPad or any smartphone – nor is it good for the percentage to drop below 30%. Keeping the battery within these ranges increases its useful life and does not become stressed over time.

The macOS software on Apple MacBooks offers a very interesting configuration option in Settings called “Optimized Loading”. This feature helps reduce battery drain by analyzing your charging habits and stopping the battery charge at 80%, then determining when to fully charge the battery.

You can enable this charging optimized feature from Settings> Battery> Battery and enabling the “Optimized load” box. It’s that easy!

2. Avoid exposing your MacBook to extreme temperatures

This point is like everything, I mean, like any human being even. In the same way that it is not highly recommended to subject your body to freezing temperatures in winter or high temperatures of 30º in summer, we cannot do the same with a MacBook either.

Extreme temperatures don’t do your MacBook any good, and neither do its battery. From How to geek report that a study carried out in this year 2021 by the National Laboratory of the Department of Energy SLAC of the United States determined how harmful it can be to subject a lithium battery in cold temperatures.

It is also not good that the MacBook has very high temperature contrasts. If you notice that your MacBook has overheated excessively, try not to keep the ambient temperature too cold and vice versa. This could seriously damage the delicate internal components of your computer’s hardware.

3. Don’t leave your MacBook plugged in all the time

In the first point of this list of recommendations to extend the life of your battery we talked about optimized charging, which helps reduce battery stress. But it is not a 100% foolproof function. Leaving your laptop constantly plugged into the power could cause your MacBook to have very serious problems.

The best thing to do is to charge the battery when it reaches 40% or 30% and stop charging when it reaches 80%. Managing your device’s battery charge is one of the biggest favors you can do for your MacBook. Just try to charge your MacBook when necessary and not leave it plugged in for more than 2-3 hours a day.

4. Regularly check your battery usage history

Knowing your daily use of the battery of your MacBook equipment is as important as any other configuration option related to the autonomy of the terminal. And it is that knowing your habits of use can help you extend the useful life of the battery.

If you go to Settings> Battery> Usage history You will be able to access an analytical graph on the energy use of the MacBook in the last 24 hours or in the last 10 days showing the general energy use and the energy use with the screen on.

5. Make sure your MacBook’s battery health is good

There is only one thing more important than reviewing your energy use history, and that is knowing at all times what is the state of the health of your MacBook battery. And how can this information be accessed? Very simple, enter Settings> Battery> Battery and click on the “Battery health” button.

In this section, the macOS software will tell you if the battery status is normal and what is the maximum capacity of the battery percentage in relation to when it was new. A capacity less than 100% indicates that you will be able to enjoy fewer hours of use between charges.

On the other hand, if you want to know more detailed information about the status of your MacBook’s battery, you can click on the apple logo in the upper left corner of the macOS toolbar and press “About this Mac”. Then click on the “System report …” button and access the “Power” section.

A very interesting detail about this information is in the number of cycles. Modern MacBook batteries begin to deteriorate after the 1,000 cycle. The batteries of the older models do so from 300 cycles. So if you see it coming, maybe it should be time to consider a MacBook battery replacement.

So far our list of tips and tricks to keep your MacBook’s battery life safe. If you know of any other alternative such as the use of an application from the App Store or other consumer habits, we invite you to share it with us and with the rest of the readers in the comments section and on our social networks.

