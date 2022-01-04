5 toys that you can buy on Amazon and receive before Three Kings Day

The Kings Day It is one of the most anticipated celebrations in Mexico, due to the arrival of toys that fall into the hands of hundreds of thousands of children, who wrote their letters to the most acclaimed characters at the beginning of the year.

Prior to this celebration there are a series of opportunities to make the best offer of toys and celebrate this day, which has become the favorite of the little ones in the house.

Due to this, it is important that you consider a series of factors that will help you celebrate these dates with comfortable home deliveries.

1. Educational robot for ages 3 and up

Learning to use tools has never been so didactic as now that you can use the:

Educational Insights Design and Drill Robot: Introduction to STEM for Preschoolers, Great Gifts for Boys and Girls Over 3 Years

This original robot has a screwdriver and various parts that help the little ones to understand how the assembly and disassembly of parts works, in addition to offering resources in a didactic way, to learn motor functions.

2. The board game you can’t miss

Whether you have it and you are missing pieces or because you have always seen it being played by family or friends, this is the time for you to get your own Jenga tower for less than 350 pesos:

Classic Jenga

Jenga is one of Hasbro’s most popular games and features 54 pieces.

3. A Nerf gun that knocks down any promotion

If you are a big fan of Nerf guns or the little one in the house asked you for his first foam dart gun, this gun is what you were looking for and the product is one of the most famous on the market:

Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6

This model has 12 darts, which it shoots at a distance of up to 27 meters.

4. Play Doh at its best price

The time has come to play with the most creative masses on the market and that is why this time you will get a set that has no waste:

Play Doh Play-Doh Pack of 24 Cans – 24 Pack Toy

It consists of 24 cans that will help you live unique experiences.

5. A unique Lego kit

The Avengers They have been one of the most famous franchises and this Lego kit proves it at a unique price:

LEGO Marvel Avengers Building Kit 76140 Iron Man Robotic Armor (148 Pieces)

