5 tips to travel by plane that you should know

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

There is always a first time for everything. And air travel is one of the most nervous ones. Let’s look at tips to mitigate the stress of a flight.

Last update: November 12, 2021

Although for many people traveling by plane is a routine activity, the reality is that, for those who are about to get on for the first time, it is quite an adventure. That is why we want to share with you some tips for traveling by plane.

The journey starts from the preparation of the luggage and continues with the arrival at the airport, boarding and arrival at destination. Take these recommendations into account and enjoy the experience.

Good tips for traveling by plane

Feeling insecure, fearful and anxious when you do something for the first time is logical and natural. There is no need to be ashamed. Once you have finished your trip, you will realize that it has been a wonderful experience.

We invite you to review some of the best tips for your first plane trip. Review them and reduce fear.

1. Assembling the luggage

As we already mentioned, the plane trip begins to materialize from the moment you prepare your bags. As you know, there are limits regarding the maximum weight and measurements of luggage allowed both in the hold of the plane, as well as in the carry-on.

The first thing you should do is check what is the current regulations in the airline you have hired. It is important that you respect the weight because, otherwise, you would have to pay penalties for excess.

In very general lines, these are the more or less standard measures that are handled in the different airlines. Apart from this, the ideal is to travel with little luggage for a matter of practicality:

Hand luggage: the weight can vary between 8 and 22 kilos, while its measurements are 55 x 35 x 25 centimeters. It is placed in the cabinet that is on your seat. Sharp objects or sprays are not allowed.

Checked baggage: the weight allowed without having to pay a surcharge ranges between 19 and 23 kilos.

2. The check in

This procedure is carried out a couple of days in advance and it is the instance in which you inform the company about the luggage you are carrying, choose the seat and print your boarding card. It is done on the company’s website, so when you arrive at the airport you will avoid waiting lines.

Anyway, if you feel better doing the check in at the airport, no problem. You just have to arrive earlier for any unforeseen event.

With regard to the seat, everything will depend on your needs and preferences. For example, if you want to be away from the rest of the passengers, choose the tail of the plane. If the flight is not full, these seats are never the first choice.

Window seats are a favorite for those who want to relax and enjoy the view. We suggest that you rush to choose these because they are the first to sell out.

Window seats are the first to sell out, so you need to decide early if you want them.

3. Arrival at the airport

The criterion is that you have to be at the airport an hour before for domestic or domestic flights and two hours before the internationals. However, our recommendation is that you have plenty of time and not that you have to be fair.

4. Documentation

Documents, passport, visa, check in and all the papers you will need They have to be arranged in a folder or folio for this purpose. It is a very important point because you will not only save time, but you will also minimize the chances of losing something on the way. If you are traveling with pets or children, or you are pregnant, also the special documentation must be in order.

5. Boarding area

Once you have passed the security check and arrive at the boarding area, you can’t leave this room anymore. That is, you have to meet someone or say goodbye to the family before boarding.

Another important tip when traveling by plane is to identify your boarding gate. Generally, it is indicated on the boarding pass, so you should stay close.

Although at first glance it does not seem an inconvenience, in airports that are too large your gate could be far from your current location and it will take you longer than expected to get there.

Fear of traveling by plane?

The plane is the safest means of transportation that exists. However, it is common for many people to feel fear during the flight, both at takeoff and during turbulence.

The important thing is not to get carried away by panic and fatalistic thoughts. We are only going to generate more anxiety and nervousness.

Likewise, the natural fear of a new situation is not the same as a phobia to travel by plane, which is a pathology that requires other care.

You can focus on the activities you will do when you arrive and the experiences that await you to live. On the other hand, try to keep your head busy. In this sense, try to bring your own entertainment, such as movies, books, magazines, games on mobile devices.

Always have a magazine or paperback book with you for instances when you have to turn off electronics. If you think that none of this can help you control your nerves, you can try meditation.

The fear of flying is frequent. But we must consider that the plane is the safest transport.

Traveling by plane is a worthwhile adventure

There are many tips that we could give you to make your trip by plane a pleasant one. However, it is such a personal experience that only someone who goes through it knows it.

Try to relax and enjoy each of the stages of the trip. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes, a coat, snacks and a good amount of entertainment.

We hope that soon you can take advantage of these tips to travel by plane and you will see that it is an experience from which there is no return. Well, it will be the first of many more.

It might interest you …