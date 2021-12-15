It is clear that currently Covid-19 has become the most talked about infection in the world, although that does not mean that it is the only one. In fact, there is one that is also quite dangerous and at this time of year is when more cases are generated. That is why it is necessary to know how you can protect yourself from influenza during the upcoming holidays.

The first thing you should know is that influenza cases in the country are on the rise. Until week 49 of this season, 308 positives have been registered, of which five have resulted in deaths. This respiratory disease is transmitted in a way as simple as Covid-19. For this reason, it is important that during these December holidays the appropriate protection measures are taken and in case of contagion, know the alternatives to treat it.

Main symptoms

Influenza is an infection that abruptly attacks the respiratory system: nose, throat, and lungs. Its symptoms may include fever above 38 ° C, cough and headache, accompanied by other warning signs What:

Runny or stuffy nose.

Muscle and joint pain.

Decay (prostration).

Pain when swallowing

Chest pain.

Stomach ache.

Diarrhea.

Actions you must follow

The first step to take is vaccination. There is already one developed against influenza but the drawback is that at the moment not everyone can access it. Therefore, if you plan to meet with your family or friends in the next few weeks, keep the following tips in mind to protect yourself from influenza or any type of respiratory illness.

If you are sick or have any symptoms, stay home. In case of presenting any symptoms, protect those you love the most and stay home. Don’t skimp on precautions and see your doctor immediately. Be careful when preparing food. If you cook the food yourself, be sure to maintain proper sanitation measures: wash your hands frequently, wear a mask and do not touch your nose, mouth or eyes during the process. Avoid hugs. Although it is a family time, you should keep in mind that influenza is transmitted through small droplets that are produced when people they cough, sneeze, or talk. Avoid unnecessary zooms. Be careful with the toast. Our drinks are in contact with saliva all the time, the main means of spreading influenza. If you are going to toast, try not to bump your glass with other people, as there is a risk of transmitting bacteria from one glass to another. Wash your hands frequently. Although the probability of contagion through contaminated surfaces is low, washing your hands frequently reduces the possibility that you will be infected by this means or by touching your face, nose, mouth or eyes.

Influenza is a disease that, if not identified and treated in time, can have very serious consequences and even death. At this time, do not ignore the recommendations of the health authorities and take care of yourself and your whole family.