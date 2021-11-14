5 tips to keep away moles from the garden

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Have some little visitors come to your garden that fill the ground with holes? You most likely have a mole infestation.

Moles are small mammalian animals that live underground and they have the ability to dig quickly thanks to their snouts and strong claws. It is precisely because of this ability to create tunnels in the earth that they can become a nuisance at home, spoiling gardens and orchards. In this article you will find several tips to drive away moles from the garden and get rid of these unwelcome visitors.

Moles belong to the mammalian family of the weak, which in turn are of the order Eulipotyphla. They are characterized by being small animals with elongated snouts.

Adult moles are 12 to 20 centimeters long, depending on their species. They are found in many countries around the world, especially North America, Europe, and some states in Asia.

They have a dark, velvety coat that can be black, gray, or brown. They are characterized by legs with strong muscles and long claws for digging.

In addition, they are recognized by their tiny eyes that make us doubt their ability to see. Although they are believed to be blind, it is not entirely true, because they are quite sensitive to light. In addition, they have developed other capabilities that allow them to locate and detect threats with ease.

Tips to scare away moles

Like field mice, rabbits, foxes, minks, aphids, slugs, mealybugs and some birds, moles they are considered a threat to orchards and gardens. Especially when you live in rural or country areas.

For one thing, they can be beneficial because they eat insects and worms. However, with their tunnels they can kill plants because they damage their roots.

They can also destroy lawns, gardens, soccer fields, or golf courses with the tunnels and mounds they leave all over the place. 20% of their diet is of plant origin and they tend to damage tubers and bulbs.

Moles do not hibernate. Since they act underground, they can remain active day or night.

The UK government recommends focusing on the control of moles from October to April, as this is the season when these mammals dig tunnels with the greatest activity and prepare for the breeding months. Here are some tips to scare them away.

1. Use scented repellants

One of the organic, ecological and most effective solutions to drive away moles from the garden is using substances with odors that moles cannot tolerate, like tomato, garlic, potatoes, elderberry or calendula. Therefore, you can make preparations with oil or vinegar and marinate these foods. Then, let it rest for a couple of days and put on the holes in the molehills.

Likewise, it is common to find products for sale that have smells and perfumes that make the moles stay away. These come in the proper concentrations to be used on the ground.

A garlic-scented preparation will cause moles to dislike.

2. Put up barriers

Although it is true that moles dig deep, having barriers that hinder their passage is of great help. You can put wire mesh with small holes that prevent moles from entering certain areas, especially when you have orchards or gardens that you want to protect.

The wire mesh should be nailed to a depth of about 50 to 70 centimeters.

3. Use vinegar

Moles hate vinegar. Therefore, this liquid is a great ally when it comes to driving away moles from the garden.

Mix 1 liter of vinegar with 1/2 liter of water in a bucket and sprinkle it on the entrances of the burrows. Be careful around plants though, as vinegar can kill flowers or burn grass.

4. Plant plants

There are a number of ornamental or aromatic plants that help to scare away moles because they do not like their smell. Within these they are the spurge, the mole grass, the imperial crown, the basil and the rue.

5. Get repellent devices

There are a number of devices that they work with waves and vibrations that make the moles move away from the garden. These can be easily installed and purchased at specialty garden stores. In addition, there is a cheaper and easier to use alternative that is windmills.

On the other hand, you can bury empty bottles in your garden, which would be a homemade option to replace these devices, in case you do not have enough resources to acquire a more sophisticated device.

How to prevent the appearance of moles in the garden

The reason why moles appear in gardens is for a simple matter of survival: they are looking for food. Therefore, if your garden is rich in soil and there are worms and insects, it is very likely that they will find it attractive.

Also, they tend to like the moist earth, as it is easier to dig. In this regard, it is ideal that you avoid this condition.

It is convenient that you water the orchard or garden only what is necessary, without generating neighborhoods. In addition, you need to remove the leaves in autumn so moisture does not accumulate on the floor.

Although moles are not usually in large groups, enough with a few to have a problem in the garden. However, they are not high risk animals.

In addition, they are rarely found inside the home. If you find one at home, it is best to call health control or pest control to remove it from the home.

It is important that you do not confuse it with a mouse, because their way of behaving is different. Moles have very small ears, tiny eyes, wide legs, and a short or almost non-existent tail.

In addition to taking him out of the home, it is necessary to make a reconnaissance of the area through which he entered. As they have a great capacity to tunnel, they may have affected a foundation or structure.

It is recognized that you have a mole infestation because the bark of the trees are worn, there are several dead strips of grass and deep holes, as well as mole droppings in the grass. You should contact a professional in case you notice that the tips and tricks have not scared them away.

Moles forage for food and burrow through moist soil more easily. So these conditions are ideal for them.

Respect wildlife by chasing away moles from the garden

Now that you know how to drive away moles from the garden with easy and useful tricks, it is important that you know that you must be responsible in the application of the techniques. Therefore, it is essential that you do not hunt indiscriminately and try to scare them away in a responsible way.

Moles, like the different animals that inhabit ecosystems, deserve human respect. These are very particular animals that fulfill their function in nature.

One of the interesting and exceptional characteristics of these mammals is that the females possess both ovarian and testicular tissues in an organ called ovotestis, according to the National Geographic Spain. In addition, some species, such as the naked mole rat, has been studied by scientists to understand your metabolism.

