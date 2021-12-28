Starting the year 2022 with a new job may be the wish of many. That means showing your best in a resume (CV), which draws the attention of recruiters above other applicants.

According to data from StatistaBetween 2019 and 2020, the number of unemployed worldwide increased from 187.3 million to 220.3 million, the largest annual increase in unemployment in this proportionate period of time. While in 2021, the number of unemployed people increased slightly to almost 220.5 million, but is expected to fall to 205 million in 2022.

Given these data from the statistics platform, it is very important to take into account many details to get the dream job and start the new year on the right foot.

Depending on your profession, the sector and market in which you are, you may have more or less competition in the search. But despite these variants, recruiters look for the most competitive cases that create a candidacy that can stand out above others.

That is why we will explain to you the importance of presenting a high-impact CV based on providing additional information and in a way that can attract the attention of those responsible for human resources, making your candidacy remain engraved in their minds, among so many candidates for the same position.

Here are five tips to create an interactive and high-impact CV for 2022:

Many recruiters indicate that an impactful resume is much more than a template, attractive colors and well-written content, Since the impact is measured by the ability to attract the attention of recruiters so that they are forced to grant an interview.

1- Make an interactive resume

Creativity when creating a CV has to go hand in hand with each person’s personality. But printing your personality cannot be an impediment to making an interactive resume, since this type of resume is an ideal way to generate high impact and attract the attention of recruiters.

The interactive curriculum consists of showing the professional trajectory through a web page, so that the recruiter has to perform actions to be able to see each of the sections.

Currently it is very easy to make a CV of this style, thanks to the advancement of technology and the internet where you can find dozens of pages that allow you to create an online profile with a unique url to be able to share with the companies you want to contact.

2. Add social networks to your CV

Currently the use of social networks has become very important for everyone. From news, entertainment and educational content, it can be found on these digital platforms.

That is why expert recruiters detail that a professional seeking impact must have a presence within the networks. Especially if it is a creative professional field in which the management of social networks can be relevant to the position or can serve as a portfolio for your projects.

Likewise, one of the most important digital platforms regardless of your profession, is the LinkedIn profile, since it is beneficial to be able to show more information about your work career, as well as to show your network of professional contacts.

3. Take the initiative in a creative way

Many recruiters like a candidate who takes the initiative. That is why you can accompany your high-impact CV with a cover letter as a self-application, where you show them with initiative what you are capable of doing and how you can help the company improve its results.

4. Use a design oriented to your profession and personality

The information you present in your CV has to be the clearest, it is very important to convince recruiters that you are the ideal candidate to fill that vacancy. But at this point the presentation and design of your CV could also help in your selection.

Having a design according to your profession and personality, can help human resources to get to know you better and know just by looking and reading your CV.

5. Create a video resume

Taking advantage of new technologies, another way to create a high-impact curriculum is through a video curriculum. This type of CV is especially recommended if the position you are looking for requires advanced communication skills, but it can also be recommended for people whose profession is related to image, aesthetics or video editing.

