Within your life within the office it is natural that you observe some diseases and conditions more frequently. Everything has its origin in the current lifestyle that has driven the increase in certain health problems. For this reason, it is quite common to receive patients with diabetes who require special advice.

In that sense, the biggest drawback of this condition is that it has no cure. Therefore, when a person develops it, it means that they will have it for the rest of their life. Naturally, there must be modifications in daily habits to achieve adequate control.

The general practitioner and endocrinologist are the health professionals who treat this condition. These health professionals agree that a healthy lifestyle and the indicated treatment are essential to achieve control of the condition and to lead a happy life.

How to live healthy and with diabetes?

Based on the above, it is necessary that your patients with diabetes transmit the following advice. The objective is that their quality of life suffers the least possible affectations.

Healthy nutrition

The great friends of diabetes are processed and fatty foods, sweets, as well as juices and soft drinks, which contain large amounts of sugar. Therefore, its consumption must be strictly avoided.

On the contrary, drinking water and increasing the consumption of vegetables, fruits, cereals and whole grains, as well as low-calorie dairy products, contribute to a better diet. Studies have shown that certain foods help keep sugar levels under control, such as: fish rich in omega 3 such as salmon or sardines, green leafy vegetables, cinnamon, turmeric, chia, walnuts and flaxseed.

Exercise

Being overweight and obese are correlated with diabetes, so it is essential to maintain the appropriate weight through diet and exercise. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the adult population perform 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity per week. It is the one that makes you breathe harder and your heart beat faster (examples: walking, cycling, swimming, housework).

For best results, it can be combined with muscle-strengthening exercises twice a week, such as weight lifting, push-ups, sit-ups, and some forms of yoga. In the end, each body is different, so it is important to consult your doctor before establishing an exercise routine or eating style.

Maintain good mental health

Knowing you have diabetes can be stressful or cause depression. Therefore, some actions that reduce stress such as deep breaths, meditation, listening to music or practicing a hobby are recommended. Finding a trusted person, such as a friend, family member, or spiritual guide with whom you can share your concerns also helps overcome sadness. Also a support group or a therapist is very supportive if needed.

Taking medications and monitoring with a glucometer

Medications keep glucose under control. Even if you feel fine, it is important to follow your doctor’s instructions and not stop taking them, since a lack of control in sugar levels can affect various organs, such as the eyes, heart, kidneys, blood vessels and feet, reducing the quality of life. You can also monitor your sugar level with a glucometer. This warns if there are any irregularities to go to the doctor, in addition to routine tests.

Medical visits and periodic studies

It is important to consult a health specialist for proper guidance and care, since diabetes control goes hand in hand with other tests, such as hypertension, cholesterol, foot checks or dental check-ups. . In Doctoralia, they can find more than 190 thousand health professionals, including endocrinologists, with whom they can schedule an appointment in person or online, from the computer or mobile phone.

Among the advice for your patients with diabetes, it is important that you mention that it is not a death sentence if they are constant in the recommendations indicated. It is possible to maintain an optimal quality of life as long as you change your daily habits.