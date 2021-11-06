The shift to remote forms of work, such as the telephone meeting, has been one of the key changes made in primary care during the pandemic of COVID-19. It has been essential in trying to keep patients and staff safe, especially those who are vulnerable.

The impact of COVID in a telephone meeting

On the other hand, it has transformed patient access to services. Remote consultations are likely to remain part of a GP’s workday, but this presents new challenges and a new medico-legal risk.

It is clear that not all patients can be assessed remotely, and sorting out those who would benefit from a face-to-face consultation requires skill and experience.

So here are some tips that we can all use to improve our telephone communication skills.

Speak slowly and clearly, and don’t use medical jargon

In person, we can usually tell if patients understand us, but over the phone it is not so obvious. To optimize understanding during phone calls, we must be more thoughtful about how we speak.

Actively listen

It may seem cumbersome, but during phone visits it is particularly important to clarify what patients are saying. We may need to ask them to repeat themselves, ask some clarifying questions, or restate what we hear, starting with, “So I want to make sure I understand what you are saying. I heard you say that … “

Develop a good relationship

It is important to spend a few minutes at the beginning of the call to build rapport, just as we do when entering the exam room. Be sure to explain why the in-person visit (which some patients have waited for months) now has to be a phone visit. Focus on why we want to keep patients out of the clinic right now.

Give your full attention to each call to help the patient know that they are listening

We must resist doing anything else while talking on the phone. Try not to check your email or read that text that just arrived. Divided care is more obvious to the patient than you might think.

Be clear about the plan

Review what you discussed during the call and establish what will happen after you hang up. If you have the ability, submit a post-visit summary through the portal so the patient has something in writing of the phone visit.

REMEMBER:

By listening carefully and communicating clearly, we can optimize the effectiveness of phone visits for ourselves and our patients.

Related Notes:

5 things you should do during medical residency

HPV Vaccine Reduces Cervical Cancer Rates By …

Impression in the medical world What makes a good CV?