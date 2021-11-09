Christmas is approaching at cruising speed. And if in addition to knowing the Christmas decorative trends of firms such as Zara Home, you are also already thinking of organizing a Christmas dinner With the people you love, you should know that this year things are going to be a bit difficult to find a place.

Because after a long year or so of pandemic, we all want to regain normalcy and finally celebrate with family and friends (albeit responsibly). In this frame, hourly space rental platforms What Spathios They become important when it comes to finding a place to celebrate, whether it is to organize a dinner on a personal or business level.

What should we take into account when reserving a space?

If the option of reserving a space convinces you, we have prepared for you a series of tips to do it easily and safely.

Study the location well



Creative studio in the center of Barcelona

When making the selection, it is important to find a space that is well located so that all the guests can arrive easily and do not waste a lot of time on their trips.

That the enclave has charm and is different



Culinary loft in the heart of Gracia, in Barcelona

If you want your dinner to be special, you should find a different place to surprise diners. For example, you can rent a space culturinary; In other words, a place where any activity related to culture, art and gastronomy can be carried out, sharing not only dinner with the guests, but other leisure activities.

An ‘industrial’ evening but with a lot of glamor



Space with kitchen in Madrid

To get the place right, you have to choose cozy, private spaces with personal touches. Restored places without losing the uniqueness with clearly differentiated sections, such as the kitchen and the dining room, is a good idea. In the kitchen, for example, you can carry out workshops, team building activities, or use it to prepare food, a dinner, a snack or a buffet. Make it versatile. This can be booked with or without food service and is located in Madrid.

Be careful with the details



Local with kitchen near Plaza Bonanova, in Barcelona

When choosing a space, and to avoid surprises and have everything under control, you must first know what it includes, and what it does not. For example, it controls whether the place has Wi-Fi, television, music, special decoration …

Gourmet spaces to feel at home



Studio with kitchen in the Plaza Real in Barcelona

If we have discovered something during the pandemic, it is the importance of feeling comfortable in a space. And to create a pleasant and cozy atmosphere for a Christmas dinner, it is important to choose a neat and pleasant place, in which all the necessary hygienic measures are respected, and if possible, with a kitchen in the same place to surprise knowing what that you eat, and watching the process step by step even while being in sight.

