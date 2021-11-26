Do you want to buy or sell a car online? We share the recommendations of the ClickAuto experts so you can make the best deal and everything online.

We spoke with Diego Sanson CEO and co-founder of ClickAuto who shared all the information and the best tips to know how to sell or buy a car online safely.

ClikAuto is an e-commerce for buying and selling pre-owned cars, with an Online-to-Offline (O2O) model, to find your car in one click, buy it and receive it at home.

Diego explained to us that now more than ever buying a pre-owned car is a smart investment. We know that the value of a new car depreciates the moment it leaves the dealer, but there are more reasons to prefer a pre-owned car.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we move, For this reason, at ClickAuto you can choose between buying a pre-owned car or renting it. What’s more ClickAuto offers different payment options such as credit and cash in addition to the rent to have a car.

Secondly, If you want to sell your pre-owned car, you can sell it directly to ClickAuto or put it up for sale through its platform. Also, if you take your car to be valued as a courtesy, they wash it for free. This is just one example of how ClickAuto shows your level of commitment to customer service.

5 tips for buying and selling a pre-owned car online

Before the recommendations, you should know that The price is only the figure in pesos that is given to a car to buy or sell it, but the value lies in everything that includes the cost of a car: mileage, status of the machine and software, accidents and repairs, valid property documents and in order, among others. And all this is guaranteed when buying and selling with ClickAuto.

ClickAuto it is a transparent and secure platform for individuals and companies. Before entering the platform, all cars are verified, as well as the identity of sellers and buyers. Diego shared with us the 5 essential recommendations to buy or sell a car online.

1. Value your car: The second largest investment a person will make after buying a home is buying a car. If you are going to buy a used car, compare prices but remember that the figure is not equal to the value of the vehicle. If you are going to sell, compare offers and remember that the appraisal is free with ClickAuto and includes a courtesy wash.

2. Check the papers: Buying a used car carries some responsibilities, so it is very important that the documentation is accurate, verified the absence of debts, tax situation, and that the car has never been reported for theft or in severe accidents to avoid unnecessary problems or conflicts.

3. Condition of the car: Make sure that the car has a defense-to-defense inspection, checking if the mileage is altered or if it is a car with faults that do not have repair, ClikAuto cars have a rigorous control of 154 points of the car to guarantee that everything It is in order and thus the corresponding transaction can be carried out.

4. Get to know the car digitally and try it out in person: Platforms such as ClikAuto offer a 360-degree photo, so customers can take a virtual tour of the vehicle where the characteristics are emphasized, as well as the imperfections and it is also possible to attend any of the ClikAuto points to get to know the car physically. All Clik-autos have a money-back or unit exchange guarantee for the first 7 days after purchase.

5. Get advice from a professional: It is very important to have a company that can support you throughout the process from start to finish, this in order that people can buy the car of their dreams without risk and at the best price. They can guide you to choose the best options that fit your pocket.