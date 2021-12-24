If hearing the name of Nakatomi Plaza makes you think of Christmas, this is your article. For a good part of action film fans, Crystal jungle –Die hard in English – is the definitive movie of the one-man army trope. But it is also something else: a lucky, fun and well-constructed combination of genres. From bullets to clever word games, to heist movie brighter. The film has everything to captivate.

And it is also a little box of surprises. Crystal jungle It was conceived as a broad idea that could encompass various visions of action cinema. On the one hand, it plays on the usual arguments about the unforeseen hero, but also with the idea of ​​a perfect plan between villains. The result is a journey through all the spaces and places of the genre, as well as a fresh point of view.

We leave you five curiosities that will make the great Christmas debate about the film more fun. A journey through all that makes this landmark film extraordinary and brought a new kind of hero to cinema.

Bruce Willis suffers from partial deafness from ‘Die Hard’

Fox

If you found the action scenes in the movie to be very realistic, you were right! Despite their careful choreography and the army of experts who supervised them, they had a permanent effect on Bruce Willis. The same actor stated in an interview that due to the explosions, he lost “Two-thirds of hearing capacity in the left ear.”

Die Hard is based on a novel

Believe it or not, Crystal jungle It is based on the novel Nothing lasts foreverby Roderick Thorp. The only difference between the book and its adaptation is the names of the characters and a greater accent on theft. In case you’re curious, in the novel McClaine had the name Joe Leland and Hans Gruber as Antonio Rojas. The first was rejected by the scriptwriters for generic and the second for “local.”

Hans Gruber was really scared when he fell

Of course, the late Alan Rickman was a great actor. But his character’s expression of panic as he fell into the closing scene of Crystal jungle it is genuine. How was something similar achieved? The drop created in the most realistic way possible It involved letting the actor slide 7 meters into an air pocket. But instead of giving him the exact moment, producer Joel Silver asked the technicians to surprise Rickman. The result was captured on screen.

John McClaine could have had another face

Frank Sinatra, 1980

In ’78 Frank Sinatra starred The detective, a film based on a Roderick Thorp novel. One of the clauses of the contract included offering the actor any other role based on the writer’s work. And indeed, a septuagenarian Sinatra received the offer. But he turned it down to the relief we suppose, from the producers.

The Nakatomi Plaza has its own history

Of course, related to the cinema: is the corporate headquarters of 20th Century Fox. The building, which was still under construction when filming began for Crystal jungle, it had to become a makeshift set. The plan included two floors to film the interior scenes and a living room, for the action scenes and the great robbery. Everything should have been built in two and a half weeks.