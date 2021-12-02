Christmas is just around the corner, and Christmas decorations are already flooding streets and houses. Unfortunately, and although there are very nice decorations, There are also deco elements that leave a lot to be desired. In the streets, but also in the houses.

In fact, there are decorations that directly make our eyes bleed. For this reason, and after speaking with the professionals at Dimensi-on, specialists in architecture and interior design, we have prepared this list of decorative elements that should disappear from our lives, and without looking back.

A resounding no to Santa Claus and Three Wise Men hanging from the balconies





If we are a little magnanimous, it may be (and I am only saying may …) that the first Santa Claus that we saw hanging from a balcony or terrace several decades ago had a certain grace. Now, it is not that they tire, it is that in Decoesfera’s newsroom It makes us sad to see them.

Furthermore, many of these Santa Claus have already seen so many Christmases hanging from the heights, that they are old, gnawed and even dirty from contamination. So the best thing is that you retire, and send them to Lapland without a back (or to the East in the case of the Three Wise Men, which in order to see them well, we are waiting until January 5).

In exterior decoration, less is more





We know that American series and movies have done a lot of damage. But in Spain there is no need to decorate the garden or terrace as if it were an amusement park. Apart from the fact that the light is very expensive, we do not want the neighbors to have to go around with their sunglasses.

If you decorate, bet on white and warm lights. and run away from those gaudy colored lights that blink three thousand times a second. We are also passionate about the warm led curtains that are hung inside the windows that bring a touch of warmth and light to the home. And when in doubt, decorate a tree, or buy a very nice Christmas wreath to decorate your door, or a garland for the staircase.

Stop to the tinsel





We know that for many, the tinsel has a placebo effect because it takes them back to their earliest childhood, to those Christmases of Tuesday and Thirteen, polvorones and noisemakers. But the tinsel in 2021 is something demodé. We did not find the grace to decorate the fireplace with a tinsel boa. Better, decorate it with a fir garland.

There is no obligation to decorate the whole house





We are very fans of Christmas decorations, but really, there is no need to decorate all the lamps, railings, pictures or mirrors in the house. Decorating for the sake of decorating, only leads us to the decorative short circuit.

The trees, pretty, please

We love trees. But sometimes, we see stunted trees, or trees of plasticurri that pull back. If you do not like natural trees, there are beautiful and leafy artificial trees, which will also last you for years.

Since the key to a magazine tree is order, arrange the ornaments according to their size, from smallest to largest, and take advantage of the small gaps for the final details. And always think about the proportion of the fir tree with respect to the room so as not to make a mistake in the proportions.

More information | Dimension

In Decoesfera | From the most classic ornaments, to the most groundbreaking and avant-garde: this is El Corte Inglés Christmas

Has inspired us

Set of three Nutcracker pendants. Price in El Corte Inglés: 9.95 euros.

Sert of three nutcrackers for the tree

Icicle String of Lights. Price on Amazon: 28.99 euros.

PhilzOps Icicle String Lights, 240 LED 7M Christmas Outdoor Curtain Lights Waterproof Warm White Garland Lights 8 Memory Modes for Christmas Parties Home Garden Balcony Decorationhite

180 cm Christmas tree. Price on Amazon: 89.99 euros.

SALCAR Christmas Tree 180 cm, Artificial Tree with 580 Spikes, fire retardant, Fir, quick build Incl. Christmas tree support, Christmas decoration Green 1.8 m