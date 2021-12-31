As a YouTube creator, there are certain topics that you cannot talk about, as doing so can bring serious consequences and penalties to your channel.

YouTube is the best and most popular online video service and if you are a content creator or you are thinking of opening your own channel, there are several things you should keep in mind. One of them is the type of content that you can post or that you can talk about on your channel.

Yes, it exists certain types of topics or content that you should not touch if you want to avoid problems on the platform, but, What exactly are these things that you can’t talk about on YouTube? Well, in this article we will clear up your doubts. You just keep reading to the end to get a lot more information.

Offensive, violent or dangerous content

Content that encourages violent, dangerous and illegal activities is not welcome on YouTube. Some examples include:

Promote extremely dangerous challenges that pose a risk of physical injury.

that pose a risk of physical injury. Encourage jokes harmful or threatening.

Teach the use or drug creation.

Encourage cheating, theft and dishonest behavior.

Promote the piracy.

Normalize anorexia or other eating disorders and encourage viewers to imitate them.

and encourage viewers to imitate them. Praise or support tragic events like school shootings.

like school shootings. There are also restrictions on content glorifying violent criminal organizations, hate speech, graphic or violent acts, bullying, and cyberbullying.

Post sensitive content to the public

To protect its community of users, YouTube has also banned content that may offend or put the integrity of others at risk. Among the types of content that the platform considers sensitive, we find the following:

Look also | YouTube comments won’t load – here’s the solution

Nudity and content sexual or explicit.

Pornography or non-pornographic clips.

or non-pornographic clips. Sexualize someone without their consent.

someone without their consent. Offensive or fraudulent thumbnails: clickbait, that show violent, bloody or disturbing images, vulgar or lewd language, among others.

clickbait, that show violent, bloody or disturbing images, vulgar or lewd language, among others. Sexualization and sexual exploitation of minors.

Include obscenity, sex, drugs, or other adult themes within the familiar content.

within the familiar content. Cyberbullying or any form of harassment of minors.

or any form of harassment of minors. Any type of content that in some way or another promotes suicide or self-harm.

False information

YouTube does not allow content that spreads false or misleading information that may pose a serious threat or cause harm. Some examples include:

Misinformation about electoral processes.

Discredit political candidates who are participating in elections.

who are participating in elections. False information about COVID-19 that contradicts local health authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO).

that contradicts local health authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO). Disseminate information related to COVID-19 vaccines that misleads the public about currently approved and administered vaccines.

Spam and deceptive practices

YouTube also classifies certain content as spam or deceptive practices that can cause public nuisance. Here are some of them:

That the title does not match with the video content.

with the video content. Thumbnails that do not reflect the actual content of the video.

Deliberately false descriptions with the intention of tricking viewers into clicking on your videos.

with the intention of tricking viewers into clicking on your videos. Spam videos that promise to show one thing, but instead redirect viewers off site.

Send viewers to sites that spread malicious software, collect personal data or participate in any other malicious activity.

collect personal data or participate in any other malicious activity. Promise quick money to attract viewers outside of YouTube.

to attract viewers outside of YouTube. Comments whose sole purpose is collect personal data from viewers.

Repetitive comments, identical, misdirected or off-topic that spoil the comment section for everyone.

identical, misdirected or off-topic that spoil the comment section for everyone. To offer bonuses or cash gifts as incentives.

as incentives. Promote get-rich-quick schemes.

Advocate pyramid schemes.

Broadcast live content that belongs to others and refuse to remove it after receiving more than one warning.

and refuse to remove it after receiving more than one warning. Impersonate a person, brand or entity with the intention of fooling viewers into thinking that you really are them.

with the intention of fooling viewers into thinking that you really are them. Abuse external links by linking to sites or content that violate the YouTube Community Guidelines.

by linking to sites or content that violate the YouTube Community Guidelines. Republish previously removed content or content from restricted or canceled creators.

Illegal or regulated goods and services

YouTube discourages content that promotes the sale or use of illegal or regulated goods or services, including firearms and others such as:

Alcohol.

Tobacco and cigarette, including vaping products.

including vaping products. Pharmaceutical products without a prescription.

Medical services Unlicensed.

Sex services or companions.

or companions. Species in danger of extinction or its parts.

or its parts. Illegal drugs and controlled narcotics.

and controlled narcotics. Firearms and regulated weapon accessories.

and regulated weapon accessories. Human trafficking and organ sales, among others.

You should also know that if you receive three notices within a period of 90 days, this can cause the cancellation of your channel. And now that you know what things you should avoid posting, you may be interested in knowing how to verify your YouTube account in a few steps.

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe