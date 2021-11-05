During medical residency we focus on learning all the medical knowledge we need to become competent and expert physicians.

So, here are the 5 things you can incorporate into your medical residency training that will not only prepare you for life as an assistant. Rather, they will help you survive the demands of residency.

Display

The act of creating a mental image of something, usually with the goal of improving performance or gaining mental clarity. High-performance athletes and successful entrepreneurs have been using visualization for decades. Studies have been conducted with athletes who have shown better performance on a sport-related task after simply imagining themselves performing that task repeatedly. Simply imagining something will form neural pathways that help you achieve it.

What does this mean for medical residency and general practitioners? It means that you can visualize yourself at a future point in time or performing a procedure and, in fact, you are more likely to achieve whatever it is you envision.

Time management

You are always working, and when you are not working, you are studying or sleeping or trying to spend time with your friends / family. If so, you can find time to scroll through social media, watch TV, and relax.

Targeting stressors:

Much of the stress we feel is the result of our thoughts. What stresses you when you think about it? Use the 3Rs (example below) to reveal which thoughts make you feel stressed.

Recognize

Pay attention to your thoughts, write them down.

Check

Are the thoughts true? Are they absolutely true?

If you are prepared, you will know most of the answers. It is okay if you do not know all the answers because you are a resident and you are learning.

Replace

Pick a new thought that creates a positive / neutral emotion and start retraining your brain by inserting that new thought each time you think about the old one.

I’m ready. I am ready to present. I’ll do my best.

Buffering

This is when you distract yourself from feeling uncomfortable emotions.

The next time you feel like eating, drinking or moving without thinking about social networks due to anxiety, write what you are feeling. Just get comfortable with the discomfort. Pay attention to what you feel. See how long it lasts.

Healthy habits

Lastly, relieving stress and eliminating buffering is easier said than done. Adding routines that promote a healthy body and mind is the key to success with all of the things described above.

