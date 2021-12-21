This is one of the additions that has given the most talk since the arrival of the current version. With Material You you can customize your terminal in its entirety. To such an extent that compatible applications they will see their modified appearance .

As you might expect, some changes are only based on improving what already existed previously. Instead, others add tools not seen before in the software of the American company. Whether you already have a phone that has received the update, or if you want to know what you can do when your mobile receives it, here you go 5 things you can do with Android 12 and that before you could not with Android 11.

This is possible thanks to the fact that this particularity extract a range of colors of the wallpaper set to permeate the rest of the interface and give your device a unique and inimitable look.

Security access

The control Panel it is still present in the recent update. This is something that is not going to change in the short term. In fact, new functions have been integrated in order to provide a more private browsing to user.

For this, two options have been integrated that allow turn off camera and microphone to your liking. This way, no application will get access to them, not even, even if you previously gave them access.

Copy whenever you want

Surely on more than one occasion you have tried to copy a text to send it to a friend. For example, until now you had to alternate between Google Chrome to select the text you want to copy and access WhatsApp to paste and send the text.

With the arrival of Android 12 it is possible to choose the fragment you are looking for without entering the application. Swiping up will unfold the recently used apps. By pressing on ‘To select’ At the bottom right you can copy what you want without having to access the app in question.

Save photos without entering

This addition works in a similar way to what we have seen in the previous case, since we will also resort to the latest applications open. In this case, you do not have to press any button in the lower zone.

Enough with hold down an image appear in some of the recent apps to show various ways to interact with it, such as: scan it with Google Lens, save it, or share it.

Smart screen flip

The automatic screen rotation It is not a novelty at all. However, changes have been made to this functionality to run with greater effectiveness. On more than one occasion you may have tried to watch a series lying on the sofa or in bed, but the annoying automatic turn completely ruined the situation.

With the facial detector this will not happen again, since the terminal will analyze our face to know in what position are we and thus rotate the screen or not.