We have been talking about the XHGU for a long time, this would be the device prepared for XGSPON networks capable of offering up to 10 Gbps symmetric. In addition, it would incorporate a new design and WiFi 6 to try to make the most of these connections. However, this Smart WiFi 6 not that XHGU We have been talking about for a long time, it is not an XGSPON router.

During the Morgan Stanley Telecoms CTO Symposium held last September, Movistar made known to potential investors its future strategy for fixed and mobile networks along with the necessary equipment to get the most out of it. In the long term there is talk of 50G-PON Technology capable of offering symmetric 50 Gbps, but in the short term everything goes through the current GPON and XGS-PON. The operator believes that GPON can still be used a lot with symmetric 1 Gbps connections in homes. These cannot be squeezed wirelessly because they did not have a WiFi 6 router (not counting the Smart WiFi 6 Amplifier), but that changed with the new Smart WiFi 6.

The new Smart WiFi 6 is still a GPON router for current connections, but it includes many improvements to get much more out of them than the current router that has already been on the market for 6 years. This GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) router offers wireless connection speeds up to 5 times higher to the previous Smart WiFi model.

WiFi network 6 and only network

The last sentence of the previous paragraph is key “wireless connection speeds up to 5 times higher than the previous Smart WiFi model”. This is achieved with improvements such as the introduction of WiFi 6 technology, but there is more. It is capable of supporting many more devices connected at the same time and improving on more than 25% more reach and coverage.

In addition, it allows you to create a single WiFi network for the whole home with the same name and password. This would be independent of the frequency band, connecting each device transparently to the band that is compatible. Band Steerring, as the function is known, allows devices to automatically switch between the 2.4 GHz to 5 GHz band, being always connected to the WiFi network that offers the best signal and speed at that time and location.

Second Movistar WiFi 6 device

Although some still do not know it, the truth is that, in December 2020, Movistar launched its WiFi 6 amplifier. Therefore, this Smart WiFi 6 will be the second device with this technology offered by the blue operator. This amplifier offers some features that we will also see in the new router:

connection speeds of up to 4 Gbps (5 times higher than WiFi 5)

an improved coverage range that allows it to be expanded by more than 30%

a more efficient management of connected devices, which implies an increase in the simultaneous data traffic of the equipment up to 4 times higher.

optimization for IoT (Internet of Things) devices, ensuring minimum energy consumption in said devices.

Movistar Home Design

What we will have is a new design. The current Smart WiFi mounts horizontally, while the new router is placed in a vertical design designed to take full advantage of the WiFi performance of its 9 internal antennas (5 for 5GHz WiFi and 4 for 2.4 GHz WiFi). The status LEDs have been reduced in size, number, and wattage to keep the nuisance to a minimum.

The design will be in accordance with the Hogar Movistar family with a compact size of 22 x 19 x 4 centimeters. Inside we have the ONT, as in the current model, so it is not necessary to have additional equipment to surf the Internet.

More optimized and efficient

Finally, when it comes to new hardware, everything works better and faster, like that. However, we know that significant work has been done to optimize and improve the efficiency of traffic management for real-time services, such as video or gaming. In general, we have a WiFi browsing experience much better for the customer.

BONUS: Things we don’t know

As we have already told you, Movistar has a private beta open with some clients to test this device. That implies that they are in the final stages of testing for their final release. Although we have not yet been able to confirm the date, it could arrive just a year after the launch of the WiFi 6 amplifier, that is, as of December 2021.

Nor have we been able to find out its price or the conditions in which new customers will be installed. It is possible that Movistar will only start to install it in new 1 Gbps highs and offer it in exchange for a one-time fee to other customers. This fee could be higher than the current one of 50 euros (40 euros in promotion) as the WiFi 6 amplifier costs 129 euros and the normal one only 60 euros.