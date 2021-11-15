5 things to keep in mind about Bitcoin this week

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) begins a new week with a race towards its all-time highs as bullish momentum saves the day – and the week – at the last minute.

A week of BTC side price action came to an end just in time for the weekly close; Bitcoin bounced all the way to $ 66,000.

It’s a classic move that has become all too familiar in recent weeks, and the focus is now on bullish results once again.

With Wall Street yet to open, Monday has yet to set the tone for the third week of “Moonvember”, one that still has a price target at the end of the month close to $ 100,000.

Can Bitcoin get there? Cointelegraph take a look at Five factors that could help shape BTC’s price trajectory in the days ahead.

Weekly close leaves no room for bearish momentum

For those worried about what would happen on Sunday, there was no need: Bitcoin did not disappoint.

After running sideways for most of the week, The BTC / USD pair rose to the occasion in classic style to seal a new all-time high weekly candle that took it to $ 65,500.

Earnings of $ 1,000 occurred literally in the last hour, which is characteristic of the behavior of the last weeks.

They saved the weekly close – Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) November 15, 2021

Bitcoin thus put a weekly close above a multi-month trend previously considered a major test. of general strength.

For popular analyst TechDev, The close was notable for another reason, reaching above a Fibonacci level of 1.618 and thus copying the action that acted as a stepping stone during the 2013 and 2017 bull runs.

#BTC just opened and closed a week above the log 1.618. That’s been significant in the past. pic.twitter.com/DBsq4OwI8X – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) November 15, 2021

“Are you ready for what’s next? Personally, I don’t bet this time around will be different for Bitcoin.” added in other Fibonacci post.

At the time of writing this article, The BTC / USD pair was trading at just under $ 66,000, after briefly peaking in the zone overnight.

Others argued that Sunday’s Taproot soft fork rollout has yet to be fully appreciated. As Cointelegraph pointed out, major updates have also been followed by significant price increases, as was the case for Segregated Witness (“SegWit”) in 2017.

“The market has not appreciated the massive update of Bitcoin Taproot”, wrote Charles edwards, CEO of the investment firm Capriole.

The $ 135,000 level “is still up for grabs”

Anything you want can be said about analyst PlanB’s series of Bitcoin price predictions on the end-of-month “worst case”, but he keeps his estimates.

Having correctly guessed the monthly close of BTC almost exactly for three consecutive months, PlanB now says that prices of $ 98,000 for December 1 and $ 135,000 for January 1, 2022 are still achievable targets.

$ 98K Nov and $ 135K Dec prediction still in play pic.twitter.com/Df9CsxTdEj – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) November 14, 2021

He is far from alone in thinking this way; as Cointelegraph reported, Multiple sources are targeting a move towards at least $ 85,000 in the coming weeks.

If the scale is enlarged, PlanB’s stock-to-flow models join other research showing just how cyclical Bitcoin really has been, even since before 2013.

Regardless of how you feel #bitcoin has respected these trend lines for 9 years. Once it breaks the center line it is going to really move upwards. pic.twitter.com/sU4NytFlel – Jordan Lindsey (@jclcapital) November 13, 2021

A prediction from last week, however, said that as long as Bitcoin hits $ 250,000 in January, it would ultimately disprove one of the stock-to-flow models forever.

“The distribution of the bull market has begun”

Could it be the beginning of the end for this cycle’s Bitcoin bull market?

Looking at what long-term (LTH) holders are doing, It appears that Bitcoin has entered its latest – but most volatile – bullish chapter.

Data from the on-chain analysis company Glassnode, featured by analyst William Clemente, show that LTH investors have stopped accumulating and are dumping their currencies.

Characteristic of the highs of the bull run, This “sell in force” marks the first net reduction in LTH holdings since April, when the BTC / USD pair hit highs of $ 64,900 that were capped for six months.

“Long-term holders buy BTC when there is weakness and sell when there is strength”Clemente commented.

“We just got our first red impressions on LTH’s net position change in over 6 months, showing that the bull market spread has started.”

Bitcoin LTH position change chart. Source: William Clemente / Twitter

The last time, In the fourth quarter of 2020, LTHs started selling before Bitcoin’s dramatic price race; its distribution peaked and then declined before the all-time high of $ 64,900 materialized.

Hash rate returns to all-time highs

One aspect of Bitcoin that is really hitting all-time highs this week is the hash rate.

After a quick recovery – but no less long for that – since its fall five months ago, the core of the fundamental network is now measuring what it did in late April and early May.

Based on data from the live monitoring resource MiningPoolStats, excluding spikes and dips in the raw data, the hash rate is around 168 exahashes per second (EH / s).

Raw data graph of Bitcoin hash rate. Source: MiningPoolStats

An accompanying chart shows the degree of progress since miners began moving en masse out of China.

Although the hash rate, which describes the computing power dedicated to mining, can only be estimated and not accurately measured, the metric now begins its first foray into unknown territory in almost half a year.

#Bitcoin hash rate over the last week: 160.6 EH / s 160,600,000,000,000,000,000 hashes per second pic.twitter.com/yA1GSvn52x – Dylan LeClair (@DylanLeClair_) November 13, 2021

As Cointelegraph reported, Difficulty, arguably the most important indicator for Bitcoin’s core strength, also continues to head for all-time highs.

On Sunday he added another 4.7% to the bill, also marking the ninth consecutive difficulty increase.

“Foam signs”

Away from Bitcoin, traditional markets start to fidget, and not just investors.

At a conference held last week, Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, sounded the alarm about the excessive growth of stocks.

“There are obvious signs of foam,” he said of the Nomura-Wolfe basket of popular US stocks., quoted by the Financial Times among other media.

In what is most like Bitcoin during periods of rapid price growth, options are seeing significant volume, and the leverage that goes with it.

“It all seems crazy; there are bubbles here, bubbles there, everywhere,” the FT quoted Erik Knutzen, investment director of the manager Neuberger Berman.

“It has become a cliché, but we really are in uncharted waters, very unusual territory.”

Although November is traditionally a month of strong results for both traditional financial and crypto markets, the tone fuels suspicions about the “just bullish” nature of the stocks in particular.

For Bitcoin users, the question revolves around the general correlation between the two: despite the fact that in recent months it has stood out on its own, BTC may continue to be affected by sudden swings in sentiment elsewhere.

An example was Tesla, which fell at the same rate as Bitcoin last week after selling 10% of its CEO’s stake., Elon Musk.

