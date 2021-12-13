5 things to keep in mind about Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) price starts a new week in familiar ground below $ 50,000, but the onset of a major shock is being anticipated.

After further momentum above $ 50,000 ended in rejection, The BTC / USD pair is keeping traders guessing until the very end when it comes to its short-term price action, including the year-end close.

Less than two weeks away, it seems unlikely that the type of highs that characterized both 2013 and 2017 will be repeated., but the on-chain metrics point unanimously to the upside.

With 90% of Bitcoin’s supply officially mined, Cointelegraph takes a look at what investors could expect this week.

Same but different?

Sunday was marked by a new momentum towards $ 50,000 and beyond, which was ultimately not sustained., as shown by data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

It’s a known story, and that did not surprise experienced market participants.

“The $ 53,000 has also been my line in the sand. If that mark is surpassed, we are back from strength to strength”, reiterated analyst William Clemente.

As Bitcoin remains below $ 53,000, other opinions were far from worrying about the unexpected laterality of the market in this fourth quarter.

For the popular Twitter account TechDev, Bitcoin still “rhymes” with the previous years of the bull cycle and it seems Similary to the last quarter of last year, just before the BTC / USD pair started its ascent.

#BTC Weekly About as much reason to be bearish here as there was in late 2020 before the first major leg in my opinion. pic.twitter.com/62AptElE2G – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) December 13, 2021

BTC Weekly. There are almost as many reasons to be bearish today as there were in late 2020 before the first major leg. That’s my opinion.

On the other hand, PlanB, the creator of the stock-to-flow BTC pricing models, was also bullish. Uploading a representation of one of his forecasts, he argued that Bitcoin had only been in a protracted consolidation phase for most of the year.

“Patience is the key”, added.

Bitcoin stock chart versus the BTC / USD pair. Source: PlanB / Twitter

Will there be tapering or not?

This week’s macro trigger comes in the form of the Federal Reserve and your next announcement on the status of your asset purchase program.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting could provide valuable clues on the future of quantitative easing (QE) and the speed of the “downsizing” of asset purchases.

In the midst of an inflationary environment and the permanent risk of consequences from the Coronavirus, The Federal Reserve faces an unenviable balancing act when it comes to the credibility of the policies it decided to enact.

As Cointelegraph reported, Some are viewing the meeting as far more potentially disruptive to crypto markets than last week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which showed the highest U.S. inflation since 1982..

“Without opposition posed by other Fed officials, despite the uncertainty presented by the emergence of the Omicron variant, At next week’s meeting it appears that the Fed will announce an acceleration in the QE reduction, with a reduction of USD 30,000 million for January (to USD 60,000 million of purchases) and a further reduction of USD 30,000 million in February“read a note from the banking giant ING last week.

“This would mean that the Fed would terminate the program in early March, leaving the Federal Reserve with 8.8 trillion assets on its balance sheet, more than double its pre-pandemic level in January 2020!”

Fed balance chart. Source: Federal Reserve

Major changes in QE effectively alter the availability of “easy” money, in the words of former BitMEX CEO., Arthur Hayes, and has knock-on effects for risk assets like Bitcoin.

Analyst Cole Garner: Bitcoin “is ready”

It’s no secret that On-chain indicators have remained strong despite the fact that the spot price has decreased by almost 40% compared to all-time highs.

Now more indicators have been added, which makes analyst Cole Garner has a lot of faith in the “green days” ahead.

In a series of posts on Twitter during the weekend, the well-known statistician outlined several of his “header” charts that have now turned conspicuously bullish.

“I think BTC is ready,” he summed up on the outlook for BTC / USD as a result.

“Suddenly all of my favorite indicators are lining up long and strong.”

The main one of the signals was the one that came from over-the-counter (OTC) operations. The BTC balance of these entities saw a sudden increase last week, corresponding to buying activity among customers.

Although it does not always correspond to price increases, OTCs remain firmly on Garner’s radar as “potent alpha”.

“It’s one of the best leading indicators I’ve seen. The more you think about it, the more intuitive sense it makes.”, wrote.

“It has gone and completely outperformed.”

Graph with comments of the BTC / USD pair against the OTC balance. Source: Cole Garner / Twitter

Another is the combined volume delta (CVD) for Bitcoin whales, which is sloping upward. in what Garner says is a surefire bullish signal.

CVD is used to determine the ratio of buyers and sellers during market movements, and their data suggests that buyer interest also remains strong at current levels.

“This metric has evolved to become my leading indicator throughout this bullish period.”he commented.

“Does not lie.”

Commentary chart of the BTC / USD pair against the CVD of the whales. Source: Cole Garner / Twitter

As usual, not everyone was convinced; some answers argue that the spike in OTC numbers could be just that – a brief divergence in a general downtrend. Others cling to a narrative that calls for Bitcoin to end 2021 on a whimper, slowly consolidating on the way to a return to the upside next year.

Bitcoin ETFs galvanize your reserves

Following a previous trend, institutional investors show no signs of ditching BTC as a ‘risky’ asset under current conditions.

Amid the suspicions of OTC, new data shows that exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are busy accumulating and that the demand is there for them to do so.

The Purpose Bitcoin ETF, Canada’s first authorized spot ETF product for Bitcoin, added 4,342 BTC to its reserves in December, an increase of 17.6%.

Now, With 28,974 BTC, Purpose demonstrates what many have been arguing throughout the year: that exposure to Bitcoin for institutional entities is a tide, which must be addressed sooner or later.

Share chart of the Purpose Bitcoin ETF. Source: Coinglass

“It’s just an ETF”, commented Lex moskovski, CIO of Moskovski Capital.

Meanwhile, The issue of denial of spot market-based Bitcoin ETFs remains contentious as industry representatives and even lawmakers come in to pressure regulators to explain their position.

“Can anyone explain … why Fidelity Investments, one of America’s best-known investment advisers, had to go to Canada to offer an ETF, or why physically settled cryptocurrency ETFs are safe and legal in Germany , Brazil, Singapore and other places, but somehow they are not in the United States? ” said Brian Brooks, BitFury CEO, to the Senate Committee on Financial Services in testimony last week.

“An emotional roller coaster”

It may be that the market just doesn’t know what to think.

If the Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index is a guide, changes in overall Bitcoin price activity in the range are currently capable of altering the mood with only a few thousand dollars up or down.

Index of Fear and Greed of Cryptocurrencies. Source: Alternative.me

The Fear and Greed Index has returned to the spotlight in recent weeks thanks to the unexpected nature of the BTC crash.

Last week, it reached its lowest reading since July: 16/100 or “extreme fear.”. It then nearly doubled to 28/100 in a single day, before dropping again to 16 – and then 27 – over the weekend.

During that period, the BTC / USD pair traded within a range of around $ 4,000..

“This rank has turned my Twitter home page into an emotional roller coaster “, joked analyst William Clemente next to a chart showing sentiment reactions to recent price movements.

BTC / USD commentary chart. Source: William Clemente / Twitter

Meanwhile, TechDev he pointed that sentiment is still lower than at the beginning of the year, when Bitcoin opened at $ 29,000.

So is your Relative Strength Index (RSI), a key metric that highlights the overbought and oversold phases of an asset at a given price point.

This, TechDev adds, hides a “big” bullish divergence..

