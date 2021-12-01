5 things to consider before buying an OLED TV

With so many models with varied features and prices, it is easy to make the wrong decision when buying an OLED TV, but with these tips you can choose the best for you.

For many years, 4K OLED TVs they were unaffordable for most people due to their high prices. However, as technology progressed, costs fell to the point where someone thinking of buying a new TV would seriously consider a model with an OLED screen.

Because OLED technology has improved considerably in recent years, you don’t want to make the mistake of buying an outdated model. So to prevent you from making a bad choice and being able to meet current standards, we bring you 5 things you should take into account before buying an OLED TV.

Brightness levels are vital

One of the main disadvantages of OLED TVs compared to QLED counterparts is the brightness levels. However, OLED panels have gotten brighter in recent years to provide just the right levels for a great HDR experience.

Therefore, it is crucial to make sure that the OLED TV you are thinking of buying can reach a maximum brightness of approximately 700-800 nits while watching HDR content. Regarding SDR content, the TV should reach approximately 400-500 nits for an ideal viewing experience in a well-lit room. Something to note is that the brightness of an OLED TV should not be a big concern if you usually watch television in low light conditions.

Sound quality matters too

If you are not willing to shell out a few hundred euros more for a sound system, you should pay special attention to your TV’s internal speakers. Some OLED TVs may have superior visual fidelity, but have mediocre speakers, while others may sound great at average picture quality, so a good balance needs to be struck between the two.

The best way to know how good a TV sounds is to walk into a showroom and hear it for yourself. If you consider that it is heard is loud and clear enough there, it should work perfectly well in your living room.

While a TV with a refresh rate of 60Hz it’s perfectly fine if all you do is watch movies, series and videos, it’s not good enough if you plan to play your favorite video games on it. Modern consoles, such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X, allow you to play at 4K / 120FPS And to see the benefits of the improved frame rates, you will need a high refresh rate display.

Fortunately, most OLED TVs released in the last couple of years feature a refresh rate 120Hz, thanks to the standard HDMI 2.1. In addition, some models also support variable refresh rate technology, which causes the TV to dynamically adjust the refresh rate to match the frames.

You can’t forget the price

OLED TV prices have dropped considerably in recent years, but they are still expensive, at least compared to traditional LED TVs. The price can be highly dependent on the make and model you choose.

You can save some money when buying an OLED TV by choosing a model that came out last year instead of the latest one. You should be able find a good deal without too much trouble, but be sure to check the specs to see if the model has everything you’re looking for. For that, you may want to consult our selection of the best OLED televisions.

Additional features can make a difference

The software of an OLED TV is as essential as the hardware, since through it the content you have access to will be decided. Luckily, no matter which brand you choose today, you’ll be able to access all the major streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO +, and more. However, depending on the manufacturer, your TV can work with Android TV or webOS.

These additional functions are a great advantage, as they can make your TV capable of doing almost anything, such as: mirror your mobile screen on the TV. In addition, many of the newer models are compatible with other technological devices, applications, programs or protocols.

Remember that the OLED TV you choose must adapt to your tastes and needs, so you must choose carefully.

