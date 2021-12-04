Earlier today, a report emerged that PlayStation he had almost ready his answer to Xbox Game Pass. Within this report some details are mentioned about it, but at least for now, Sony has not given official information. Game pass is one of the most successful services out there, so the alternative of PlayStation It must be truly special if you want to have a chance to compete against the Microsoft. That is why here we have put together a list with the five things that this service needs to have. PlayStation to succeed.

Very good emulation of classic games

In addition to being a fairly powerful console, the Xbox Series X | S also allows you to enjoy classic Xbox games without any inconvenience, and some even improve them. For its part, the PlayStation 5 only has backward compatibility with PS4 games, so this new Sony service should not only offer us a wide catalog of classic games, but its emulation should also be impeccable in terms of controls, resolution, section. graphic and so on. After all, we don’t want something like the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack to happen.

Affordable prices

Xbox Game Pass is not a cheap service at all, especially when compared to other subscriptions out there, but its price is definitely worth it. This section could be a good area of ​​opportunity for Sony to implement much more affordable costs, and who knows, even offer some kind of promotion for PlayStation Plus subscribers or even launch a bundle that includes Plus, PS Now and this Game alternative. Pass for a discounted price. The bad thing is that Sony never considers Latin America for this type of thing, so we should settle for the prices that they would offer to territories like the United States.

Inclusion of third-party games

Since the PS4 generation, Sony has proven to be king when it comes to first-party experiences. The vast majority of games released by PlayStation Studios have been memorable experiences, and Sony should definitely rely on this for this hypothetical new service. However, we consider that it is also important that they add third-party games to it, because although the exclusives are one of the strongest points of the Japanese company, it is not that a new one comes out every month, so having third-party games in the catalog would certainly help your version of Game Pass stay relevant in quiet seasons of releases.

Wide catalog of games

There is no use launching a service of this style if you don’t have games to fill it with. That is why Sony must offer a wide catalog that encourages users to stay subscribed for a good period of time and not only when there is a major release or something like that. It is more than clear that the Japanese publisher has a lot to give us, we just hope they do not want to get stingy with this. Can you imagine having a ton of games from all Sony consoles available in one service? It certainly sounds promising, especially if everyone is performing very well.

Surprise releases from time to time

Within the report that I mentioned at the beginning of this note, it is said that Sony would have no intention of launching its first-party games on this new service during its first day on the market. That is, we would still have to pay full price for them if you want to play them on day one. But it would be a good opportunity that, from time to time, they surprise us with the arrival of an exclusive to this service on day one. Maybe heavier things like God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West could be left out of this idea, but some smaller ones, like for example Sifu or Kena: Bridge of Spirits, would be ideal for this concept.