Virtual mobile operators such as O2 are characterized by offering convergent fiber and mobile or mobile-only rates at very competitive prices compared to some large operators. Movistar’s second brand allows us to have fiber and mobile for 30 euros a month, but there are also some services that it lacks.

The price battle between low cost operators seems to have no end. We have more and more alternatives to have fiber, mobile or both combined at the lowest possible price. O2 was presented in Spain in 2018 as Telefónica’s option to compete in the low-cost carrier market and some of its rates will begin to be marketed in physical Telyco stores soon. Being a low cost operator there are certain services that do not include their rates, an aspect that is normal on the other hand because it is precisely a low cost option under the Movistar coverage.

Offers and discounts

The rates offered by O2 usually have fixed prices and if they make a change in them, they tend to be forever and not for a limited time. As it does not have any type of permanence, changing the rate in O2 is quick and easy and it is enough to contact the operator through the customer service number 1551. We cannot expect the operator to make great promotions or discounts for the Black Friday or Christmas.

During this Black Friday it has not launched any offer or discount for its customers, as well as other low cost operators such as Lowi have taken the opportunity to launch the program called LOSdeLOWI with which they reward the seniority of their customers with a 25 GB bonus without leaving aside from new customers who will also receive the bonus when contracting any of their convergent fiber and mobile or mobile-only rates. But as we mentioned before, being a low cost option with an economic price it is logical that the offers and discounts are not as common as in large operators.

1 Gbps fiber

If we are looking at O2 for the possibility of hiring fiber at speeds of up to 1 Gbps, I am afraid that we will not find it. The operator offers a maximum speed of 300Mb of symmetric fiber for 38 euros per month in the case of wanting to contract only fiber and a 600 Mb maximum if we are interested in hiring fiber and mobile. The convergent fiber and mobile rate options are as follows:

100 Mb and 10 GB and unlimited calls for 30 euros per month

300 Mb and 25 GB and unlimited calls for 38 euros per month

500 Mb and 30 GB and unlimited calls for 44 euros per month

600 Mb and 60 GB and unlimited calls for 50 euros per month

All of them without permanence or penalties. O2 gives us the freedom to change rates or operators at any time.

Unlimited data

Regarding the possibility of having unlimited data in our mobile rate, we find another of O2’s limitations, since the operator does not offer this service. If we want to have a mobile line with O2 the maximum of gigabytes that we can access is 30 GB in the case of wanting to contract a mobile rate and a 60 GB maximum if we contract the most complete fiber and mobile rate.

If we exhaust the data included in our rate, O2 gives us the possibility of hiring a data bonus through the Mi O2 application and continue browsing at maximum speed for 5 euros and 5 GB or 10 euros for 30 GB.

TV

Although O2 does not directly offer special content such as series, films or documentaries, they are aware that many of their clients do not want to give up this service and therefore offer access to quality television. through Movistar + Lite.

Movistar + lite is a Movistar service that everyone can have access to, regardless of whether we are customers of the operator or not. By hiring Movistar + Lite we will have access to channels such as FOX, TNT, AMC, #Vamos or # 0 among others.

Financed mobiles

Just as other operators allow us to purchase mobile devices with our rates and obtain them at a reduced price or have the possibility of financing them, O2 does not have this option. In any case, it is another of the services that is not used to being common among the low cost operators that operate in our country.

Everything will depend on the characteristics and services that we are looking for in an operator. O2 can be a good option if we are looking for a cheap rate for fiber and mobile, but if we are looking additional services such as unlimited gigabytes, higher fiber speed or having a mobile line with unlimited data among those that we have mentioned above, it will be better that we look for other options.

