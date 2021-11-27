From a purely financial perspective, additional jobs or parallel income are often not the best way for doctors to earn extra money.

Secondary additional jobs or income may NOT be a bad idea

In contrast, physicians generally enjoy the best return on their time moonlighting. Taking extra shifts at work or at a different hospital or clinic.

If you can do the moonlight for a few pesos an hour, you will have a hard time finding a different kind of side activity to beat that rate of profit. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that side jobs are a bad idea.

With a broad knowledge base and scope of practice, family practitioners are well suited for many secondary jobs beyond just seeing patients in a clinic.

The internet has only expanded those opportunities.

Here are five you can do from home

1. Case review. State medical boards, second opinion consulting services, hospitals, and other organizations pay for case or record reviews. Just make sure you feel comfortable criticizing the work of a fellow physician.

2. Utilization review. Insurance companies or their contractors use utilization reviewers to assess whether medical treatments were appropriate so that companies can determine if they should be covered. Compensation rates can vary greatly between companies. If the first rate they quote you seems low, try another company.

3. Training of medical students or residents. This could involve reviewing your personal statements and resume, or conducting mock interviews (which can now be done via video conferencing). Note that some of the organizations that pay for this work look for doctors with some professionalism.

Four. Telehealth. Demand for telehealth It has exploded during the pandemic and some telehealth companies allow flexible scheduling and remote work. The downside to the telehealth boom is that competition for these jobs is also increasing.

5. Media . Television news networks have long employed medical correspondents, but those jobs were few and far between. The Internet offers more opportunities, such as writing for one of the many health websites out there. Other options include podcasting or the social media health influencer feature, if you can build enough followers to sell ads. But be careful about the ads you accept, as some could damage your credibility.

Before doing any additional work, review your primary employer’s policy on outside work and examine liability insurance carefully. You may need to ask the secondary organization you choose to work for to provide coverage for those activities.

Related Notes:

They discover how moles turn into melanoma

Checkfy; the app that alerts your patients of their upcoming appointments

8 ways to improve your medical relationships