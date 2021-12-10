If we decide to hire a line with Digi, the maximum speed at which we will be able to navigate with our smartphone is adapted to the 4G technology . It ranges between 20 and 40 Mbps in download and between 6 and 12 Mbps in upload. Keep in mind that everything will depend on the coverage in the area where we are and the connection capabilities of our mobile phone. In any case, at the moment, Digi does not offer a 5G connection. Digi’s 4G connection is built into all of its products. For our part we need a mobile compatible with 4G and have activated the 4G / LTE network option .

Within the market of low cost operators, Digi arrived breaking all the schemes and offering fiber connections of up to 10 Gb for 30 euros per month or the unlimited rate with unlimited calls and unlimited gigs for 25 euros per month. Very attractive prices that have led many users to contract their rates. Digi Mobil uses Movistar coverage to offer its services, since its own deployment is quite rare and these are some of the services that we cannot find in the Romanian operator.

CG-NAT

Digi uses CG-NAT for its Internet connections. The operator states on its website that the CG-NAT does not affect regular use by its customers. For example, today most of the online video games on the market work correctly and the latest games have been created to work with CG-NAT.

In the event that we need to navigate with a Exclusive IP, Digi has the possibility of contracting the Plus Connection for 1 euro more per month calling 1200 from your Digi phone or from any other company on 642 642 642. Therefore, it is not that the operator does not offer the service, but rather that it has an extra cost if we want to contract it.

Landline with unlimited calls

When it comes to contracting a convergent fiber and mobile rate with Digi we have two options for the landline phone: add it for 1 euro more and have unlimited calls and 500 minutes in international calls for 3 euros more per month.

In the first case, we will pay 1 euro more for having a landline phone at home and we will pay both the call establishment (12 cents / min) and the price per minute (2 cents / min to landlines and 5 cents. / min to mobiles). In the case of making calls to Digi landlines and mobiles, the price is cheaper: 1 cents / min to landlines and 2 cents / min to mobiles. On the other hand, if we opt for the option of pay 3 euros per month, we will have unlimited calls to mobiles and landlines in Spain and 500 minutes to call more than 50 countries.

TV

Virtual mobile operators do not usually offer their own television service as large operators such as Movistar, Vodafone or Orange do. Appearance, on the other hand, logical, since they are focused on offering rates at a more adjusted price. If what you are looking for is a rate that includes television, you will have to choose an operator that is not low cost or supplement your rate by independently hiring one of the streaming services paid like Netflix, HBO Max or Prime Video; or also opt for one that offers free channels such as Pluto TV, Tivify or Rakuten TV.

Share gigabytes

Just as other MVNOs on the market give us the option of sharing gigabytes between mobile lines of the same operator, Digi does not offer us that possibility. However, if we do not use all the megabytes of the contracted product, we will be able to consume them during the next month.

In this regard, if at the end of the expiration date of the contracted product you still have megabytes, if we activate another product, these megas accumulate and they will be valid for one month from the moment the product expires. Keep in mind that first the accumulated megabytes are consumed and then the megabytes corresponding to your monthly rate, being able to check the consumption at any time by dialing * 130 # on your mobile.