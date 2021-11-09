The coronavirus pandemic forced to implement a series of changes and technological innovations that will probably remain.

We all remember the first months with the coronavirus in our society and what it meant. Reactivating the economy has not been easy and in some sectors a multitude of technological innovations have had to be implemented to do so as safely as possible, as in everything related to tourism and travel.

Keep your distance, reduce queues, disinfect, control the capacity, identify citizens despite wearing a mask, touch objects as little as possible … Surely if we start to list news seen at airports we can think of a few more what are you.

On National Geographic have done an analysis on all this and the conclusions are that at least 5 technological innovations will stay with us even if we leave the coronavirus pandemic behind.

One of the areas that have been promoted is virtual reality, and we are not talking about the metaverse. During these months, the samples of tourist places and spaces have multiplied through augmented reality and it is expected that it will be a technology that advances in the face of the problems that travel is experienced. As an example, we have the virtual visits to museums.

The people monitoring and automatic capacity controls they will also continue. Once this technology is installed, it has been valued as very useful. Exactly the same as with the UV cleaning used to quickly disinfect airplanes.

The QR codes They were almost considered dead before the pandemic, but it has been shown how comfortable they are, both when traveling and in restaurants and bars. Not only do they make the letter easier, they also offer the opportunity to change it without the need to print new ones.

Finally, and perhaps most debatable, it is expected that the contact tracing apps keep gaining ground. Although in Spain they have not been very effective, there are countries in which they have been used in a majority way.