The third wave of coronavirus not only taught us the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask. Rather, it highlighted the need to be fully vaccinated.

FOURTH WAVE?

That said, with the possibility of a fourth wave, vaccination has become even more crucial. However, receiving the COVID vaccine does not mean that you cannot get the virus. But experts believe that fully vaccinated people are more likely to develop mild infections and less risk of hospitalization.

Vaccinated: progressive infection

A progressive infection occurs when a person contracts the SARs-COV-2 virus even after being fully vaccinated.

The person remains asymptomatic or develops mild to moderate illnesses. In certain cases, the individual can even succumb to the virus. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, although there have been cases of breakthrough infections. Se says it is very rare and infected people are less likely to get sick.

Symptoms to watch out for in fully vaccinated people

In case a fully vaccinated person contracts the virus and develops symptoms. According to the study of symptoms ZOE COVID that tracks thousands of symptoms by using an app, there are some common symptoms that have been reported in the recent past.

– Headache

– Runny nose

– sneezing

– Throat pain

– Loss of smell

Are the symptoms in fully vaccinated people less severe?

According to the CDC, it is very rare for fully vaccinated people to experience severe COVID-19 symptoms. People who have received both doses of the vaccine are less likely to be hospitalized or die than those who have not been vaccinated, according to the health agency. However, they have clarified that fully vaccinated people can still suffer serious infections, be hospitalized and die.

Can vaccinated people transmit COVID-19?

Fully vaccinated people can contract the virus and can also be contagious. But according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Not only do vaccinated people have a much lower risk of contracting the coronavirus, but they are also less likely to be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

The increase in cases of the Delta variant only makes fully vaccinated people more vulnerable to the virus.

Without knowing it, they can pass it on to the next person. However, experts believe that it is very rare. To transmit the disease, it is necessary to have a high viral content in the body, according to experts. Since the vaccine reduces a person’s ability to carry a high viral load of an infection, vaccinated people are less likely to become silent carriers.

Who is more prone to breakthrough infections?

Reports have suggested that women, older adults over 60, and people with pre-existing cases of asthma and other lung infections are more prone to infection after vaccination.

In a study conducted by the ZOE symptom study app team, it was also revealed that people under 60 years of age. Those who are obese and earn their living in underdeveloped areas are more likely to become infected after receiving their vaccinations.

