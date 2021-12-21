Over the last few years the lifestyle of the majority of the population has been transformed. Now everything is based on the rush because there is no time to rest. Essential activities such as sleeping or eating have taken a back seat and this generates various effects on the body. The situation is complicated when you have bad eating habits such as long fasts or high calorie meals. In the end, everything influences a deterioration of the immune system and leaves people at risk of getting sick.

This situation is not minor because if it is weakened, even the Covid-19 vaccines generate a lower return. Furthermore, it is not the only dangerous infection because influenza cases also increase in the winter season.

On the other hand, through an article the magazine Cell Metabolism explains how the immune system is not only the best defense against external threats such as pathogenic microbes but is also key to maintaining the overall proper functioning of our entire body.

With the above in mind, Hugo Palafox, Immunotec’s Global VP of Scientific Affairs, offers five basic tips to follow to strengthen the immune system: