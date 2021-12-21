Over the last few years the lifestyle of the majority of the population has been transformed. Now everything is based on the rush because there is no time to rest. Essential activities such as sleeping or eating have taken a back seat and this generates various effects on the body. The situation is complicated when you have bad eating habits such as long fasts or high calorie meals. In the end, everything influences a deterioration of the immune system and leaves people at risk of getting sick.
This situation is not minor because if it is weakened, even the Covid-19 vaccines generate a lower return. Furthermore, it is not the only dangerous infection because influenza cases also increase in the winter season.
On the other hand, through an article the magazine Cell Metabolism explains how the immune system is not only the best defense against external threats such as pathogenic microbes but is also key to maintaining the overall proper functioning of our entire body.
With the above in mind, Hugo Palafox, Immunotec’s Global VP of Scientific Affairs, offers five basic tips to follow to strengthen the immune system:
- Quality rest. The ideal is to define a schedule every day to turn off your cell phone or put it on silence so that you can begin to relax. Your room should be as dark as possible, that includes turning off the television, so that your body begins to produce melatonin, an essential hormone to induce sleep.
- Correct nutrition. The weight of scientific evidence tells us that humans should emphasize nutrition rich in protein, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. As for carbohydrates, let’s try to come from whole sources and as little processed as possible. Let’s avoid the abundant consumption of refined carbohydrates such as flour and added sugars.
- Hydration. The largest proportion of our body is water, for this reason, hydration is necessary to be able to function in optimal conditions. The recommended amount is at least two liters of liquid per day that can include: natural water, mineral water, tea, and any other drink that contains minerals and / or electrolytes.
- Get active! Physical activity dramatically improves your health, helps you maintain a healthy weight, and manage mental stress. The release of endorphins that exercise produces gives us a feeling of well-being and makes us feel more energetic and in a better mood. Find the exercise of your choice, no matter what it is or where you do it, but do it for at least 30 minutes a day, five times a week.
- Lean on something extra. Today, thanks to the enormous scientific advance, we know that if we put emphasis on the consumption of certain nutrients or active ingredients from food, we can achieve an effect beyond just the nutritional one. For example, consume a supplement focused on vitamin C or D, omega 3 fatty acids, antioxidants, among others; It can contribute strategically and complementary to strengthening the immune system.