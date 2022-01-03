The year is over and now a time to generate the possibility of a new beginning, although for many the beginning of the year means a constant problem, since the dates of December celebrations generate heavy expenses that can affect the economy of consumers and that could lead to a conflict, this if it is not managed properly what could cause, is that the debtor is placed within the bureau, so it will be more difficult to clean your record.

This dreaded place is one of the first warnings that new consumers face even before having any financial activity, since consumers perceive the credit bureau with a bad or problematic place, that is why they know some tricks that allow you face this reality the best informed, as a future active consumer, know the best strategies to face an active financial life.

So you can clean your credit history

The best way to start a project is to start with a plan, that is why knowing some of the first steps to get out of the bureau and have a clean credit history will be a good for the financial health of the home.

Plan: It is essential to have an accurate balance of what is the problem to be solved and the real possibilities that are available to do it, that is why, he knows what the risk is, he will allow him to find the best way to implement to reduce debt and have a favorable credit health.

Budget: This aspect, this aspect is the basic step of the following, therefore you must have a real amount of both debt and income, and know what all the daily expenses are, contemplate them periodically, will help define how much and how , begin to pay off the debt.

Communication: It is within this aspect that the need to maintain a relationship between the debtor and the collector is pointed out, since this will benefit the way in which the debt is negotiated, since it should not be closed to the possibility of one or more financial restructuring in in order to improve credit history.

Be conscious: Take care of the way in which your expenses are developed based on having real knowledge of both your income as well as expenses, in addition to taking care of looking for other sources of debt such as credit cards or bank promotions. Getting out of a conflict will require some extra time and effort, so having a series of steps to follow in an established manner will benefit from creating new consumption habits with which it will be possible to significantly improve your financial health.

Constancy: Take into account that to get out of a conflict, some extra time and effort will be necessary, so having a series of steps to follow in an established way will benefit the creation of new consumption habits with which it will be possible to significantly improve your health. financial

