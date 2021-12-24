A new year begins and the hope of fulfilling new resolutions, for this, write a new story of personal and professional successes that contribute to boost your personal branding.

Think about the goals for this new year, this will help your brain to focus on what is really important. The more time you spend reflecting on them, the more involved and motivated you will feel to carry them out.

What else do you need?

Use more than your willpower. According to experts, if you focus on accomplishing your purposes with your willpower, it will soon be gone.

Link your emotions with your new habits, you will create a stronger connection to generate behaviors that will lead you to fulfill your purposes. Lean on these 5 steps to fulfill your Christmas resolutions:

Decide on a general theme.

This will help you have a greater focus on what you want to achieve and will be the guiding principle for making your decisions. For example: it can be working on yourself, achieving greater balance in your life, growing professionally, etc.

Limit the number of purposes.

According to Chris Berdik, a psychologist and author of the book “The Amazing Power of Expectations,” states that when we fail to meet our goals it is because there are too many, and our willpower is in high demand.

Set achievable goals.

Come up with specific and realistic purposes. The more detailed they are, the easier it will be to comply with them. In addition, establish dates to meet them, so you will have a defined time for each stage of the process.

Find accomplices.

Find people close to whom you can share your goals for the next year, as they can motivate you to achieve them or help you in some way.

Write everything on paper.

We are in an age where we do most of the things digitally. However, a Columbia University study showed that putting your resolutions in writing increases the chance that you will achieve them by 42%.

For this 2022, turn the page and start by gradually achieving each of your goals, this will make a difference in your life and help you build a more detailed personal branding.