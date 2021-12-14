Reservoir dogs is Tarantino’s debut feature, an exercise in virtuosity that, together with Pulp fiction, consolidates as the best thing he has done.

4. The Lord of the Rings trilogy, extended version in 4K and Steelbook

Therefore, every self-respecting movie fan should choose it for their collection. And for this to have the best jewelry, we recommend some of the best Steelbook of movies.

The format Steelbook It is the cream of the media for movies, video games and series. A Blu-ray with the best possible quality, in a metal box and, many times, with exclusive extras and even some small merchandising of collection.

This edition in Steelbook does justice to this historic piece. To highlight the exceptional illustration of Tyler Stout that is a true work of art. Essential.

2. Complete Indiana Jones Collection in 4K UHD and Steelbook

One of the best adventure sagas of all time cannot be missing from the shelves of every good movie fan.

The 4 Indiana Jones movies have a format version Steelbook in keeping with their place in film history and the hearts of those of us who grew up with them.

Actually, the last one on the Crystal Skull doesn’t, but we can pretend it doesn’t exist.

Remastered in 4K picture and with Dolby sound, it’s not cheap, but you can’t put a price on Indy.

3. Alfred Hitchcock Pack on Steelbook

If you are a true movie buff, you will appreciate this Steelbook with 3 of the best films of the legendary Alfred Hitchcock.

with death on his heels, Perfect Crime Y Strangers on a train They receive the luxury treatment in a metal box so that they are immortalized forever in the best way.

4. The Lord of the Rings trilogy, extended version in 4K and Steelbook

Did you really think that he was not going to show his paw around here? The extended versions, in 4K UHD format, from the trilogy of The Lord of the rings, they have to be in the collection of everyone who loves movies.

With a luxury box to keep them well organized and stored, they are ideal to revisit when you have a small gap of 12 free hours.

5. The Avengers, complete pack plus additional disc on Steelbook

We’re going to make a little concession to the gallery and put in some Marvel and their huge MCU. East pack of the 4 Avengers movies, plus an additional disc of extras dedicated to Stan Lee and a multitude of characters and details from Avengers, sneaks up on the list.

You already know what it offers, including the lame Ultron that you can ignore in your reviews.

As you can see, whatever type of fan you are, there are always good options for Steelbooks for moviegoers.