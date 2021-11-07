5 spectacular altcoin rallies with something in common

In cryptocurrency trading, we often see entire sectors move together. DeFi coins can be curved upwards together, while metaverse tokens skyrocketed on the news that Facebook is getting a facelift.

But this week’s group of cryptocurrencies have very little in common … except for a trading indicator that lit up in pulsing green neon letters before its prices trembled higher.

Today we are seeing:

Polygon (MATIC) – a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum

Aave (imaginatively, AAVE) – a decentralized finance (DeFi) asset

Voyager (VGX) – a cryptocurrency trading platform

Koinos (KOIN) – a fee-free entry-level blockchain built for scalability

Linear (LINA) – a cross-chain asset protocol

They have all made significant profits in the last month, and despite their differences, they have something in common.

Each achieved a VORTECS ™ Score above 90 before reaching their maximum price levels.

In fact, All of these tokens exhibited patterns of business and social behavior that were strikingly similar to the conditions in the past that preceded the rallies. And once these tremendously strong trading conditions were detected, most of these cryptocurrencies entered virtuous cycles in which their price dynamics generated increased volume of transactions and tweets, which, in turn, fueled the next phase of trading. a rally.

Was there any chance that traders would get on these moon-bound ferries early?

A sign of extreme confidence

The indicator illustrating the extremely optimistic conditions is called Score VORTECS ™, a tool available through Cointelegraph’s subscription-based data intelligence platform, Markets Pro.

Their job is to compare current trading and sentiment conditions with historically similar situations, and alert traders when bullish patterns are detected. Live testing of the VORTECS algorithm has been conducted for over ten months.

A SCore VORTECS ™ above 80 is confidently considered bullish. On average, there are 30 to 50 weekly instances of assets that cross the threshold of 80 scores.

Nevertheless, scores of 90 or more are rare. In an average week, there are usually no more than 4-5 cases of such scores, and sometimes a full week can go by without a single 90.

These ultra-high scores signify the algorithm’s strong confidence that observed conditions are similar to those that preceded an asset’s stellar price performance in the past. As previously reported, scores above 90 sometimes precede price appreciation which can last for several days.

Here’s how it worked for some of the highest VORTECS ™ assets last month.

KOIN: + 100% after the maximum score

KOIN, an asset whose first VORTECS ™ Score had been calculated on November 5, got off to a formidable start from the beginning. The asset’s score touched the 90-hour mark after its debut at the price of 22 cents.

In one day, it peaked at $ 0.44, a 100% increase. The pump was accompanied by an additional 432% of trading volume and 221% of the usual level of tweets.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. KOIN price, from October 31 to November 6. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

It is possible that the particularly surprising results of the Koinos price appreciation event are partly attributable to its low market capitalization, which stood at just $ 20 million before the dramatic price increase.

MATIC: + 35% after VORTECS maximum score

MATIC’s stellar rise this month has been driven by an increase in the number of active Polygon addresses, as well as project launches on the Polygon network. The asset’s high VORTECS ™ score of 94.2 occurred on October 16 (red circle on the chart), when the asset was trading at $ 1.56.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. MATIC price, from October 5 to November 5. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Following the maximum score, the price of MATIC did not skyrocket immediately, as the favorable conditions did not fully materialize until almost two weeks later. However, the maximum price increase recorded after the record score amounted to 35%, with a concomitant increase of 6.68% in trading volume and an increase of 11.08% in tweets mentioning the asset.

AAVE: + 11% after the maximum score

AAVE’s high water mark came on October 18 when it displayed a VORTECS ™ score of 90.8. At the time, the DeFi token had been changing hands for $ 304.

SCore VORTECS ™ (green) vs. Price AAVE, from October 5 to November 5. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

AAVE’s ultra-high score anticipated a rally that lasted another 11 days, culminating in the $ 338 price recorded on October 29. The gains in trading volume and tweets were even more impressive: 488% and 118%, respectively.

LINA: + 13.4% after the maximum score

LINA posted its most optimistic historical outlook on October 11 when its VORTECS ™ Score reached 90.2 against the price of USD 0.052.

SCore VORTECS ™ (green) vs. LINA price, from October 5 to November 5. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

In the next phase of its price action, the price rose to $ 0.059 over a seven-day period, accompanied by a staggering 439% increase in trading volume and a 200% increase in tweets.

VGX: + 3.7% after maximum score

Voyager Token (VGX) showed its highest VORTECS ™ Score of the month (91.9) quite late in its tremendous rise from USD 2.11 to USD 3.05.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. VGX price, from October 5 to November 5. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

The asset price continued to hover around $ 3 for the next four days, driven by a 42.89% increase in trading volume and a 10.19% more intense Twitter conversation on the back of the historically bullish outlook. VGX momentum has faded somewhat in early November, however strong fundamentals could point to an imminent revival.

We can conclude from the above analysis that looking at the tokens that reached the VORTECS ™ Score of 80 proved to be an efficient strategy for traders looking to identify a variety of assets with a good probability of performing well in the coming days.

Focusing on those few who score above 90 may better serve Markets Pro members who prefer to trade with higher confidence levels and longer time frames.

Cointelegraph is a financial information publisher, not an investment advisor. We do not provide personalized or individualized investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile investments and carry significant risk, including the risk of permanent and total loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures and graphics are correct at the time of writing or as otherwise specified. Live tested strategies are not recommendations. Consult your financial advisor before making financial decisions.

Keep reading: