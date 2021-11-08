5 smartphones of 2020 that it is still advisable to buy

If you are thinking of buying a new mobile Today we are not going to leave you with the latest market news. We are going to recommend you take a look at the near past to be able to buy high quality devices which are still a very interesting option. Not just because you are 1 or 2 years old should you discard them, because you can get 2020 smartphones they still have a lot to say when it comes to performance, camera and display. Don’t miss the 5 mobiles we have selected!

A high-end from last year is better than a current mid-range

As the market is distributed, it is easy to think that the best option is the latest release of each company. The reality is that no, because it is possible to buy devices with a time that they have considerably lowered its price. If you have a limited budget, we recommend you take a look at the previous generations.

High-end mobiles that are one year old generally they are still great smartphones with whom to spend several more years. If you are thinking of spending X amount of money we recommend you take a look at the market to see if there are any last year’s high end that falls within that budget.

5 highly recommended smartphones from last year and high-end

The following devices were released in sometime in 2020 and today they are still a great option for most users. They still have very good processors, they can run all the gamesThey have good batteries and some of the best cameras you can find.

Not all, but some are at demolition prices on different pages such as Amazon, PcComponentes and other import alternatives from China. Searching well you can find these devices at the price of some premium mid-range of 2021.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – Amazon OnePlus 8 – Amazon Samsung Galaxy Note 20 – Amazon Oppo Find X2 Pro – Amazon Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G – Amazon

If you search well you will find offers very interesting of these devices on the Internet or physical stores. We recommend you take a good look at the best prices and wait for Black Friday 2021 to buy, as it is quite likely that many stores launch irresistible offers to remove all the stock they have left. What do you think of these 5 smartphones of 2020?