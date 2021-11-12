5 Smart TVs on sale that are worth this Black Friday 2021

This model went on sale this year 2021. It is a Smart TV with one of the best panels on the market and has 4K resolution . It works with the latest version of webOS, LG’s smart TV operating system. It also has the most powerful processor that the Korean brand equips its televisions, the α9 Gen4. In addition, it supports HDMI 2.1, which also makes it perfect for enjoying all kinds of video games.

The best screen that you are going to find on sale this Black Friday is the LG OLED C1 from 48 inch . Has a 20% discount these days, or what is the same, a 290 euro discount over its usual price.

Samsung QLED 4K 2021 55Q65A 55 ″

The 55-inch Q65A is Samsung’s TV that has the most discount this Black Friday. Stays in 599 euros, or what is the same, a cut of 32% on its original price.

The panel on this screen has the QLED technology. It supports HDR10 + and its processor with artificial intelligence is capable of processing the sound and the image that reaches the device to improve the quality to the maximum.

The operating system that it mounts is Tizen, as usual in Samsung and works perfectly with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Hisense 65A66G 2021 Series 65 ″

If what you want to take is the maximum number of inches At the lowest possible price, this Hisense model will interest you. This Black Friday has reached its all-time low, 629 euros.

It is a TV with 4K resolution, support for Dolvy Vision and a fairly simple operating system to access Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, Movistar + and DAZN among other applications. It is also compatible with Alexa. Can you compete with the big brands? It depends solely on what you are looking for on a television. However, it has over a thousand reviews on Amazon and it has almost 4.5 stars.

LG 49NANO806NA 4K NanoCell 49 ″

Back to LG, this TV came out in 2020, but you you save 220 euros if you buy it these days. Among its strengths are the NanoCell technology, which obviously does not reach the quality of OLED, but offers high-quality panels. It also has support for HDR10 Pro and spectacular viewing angles. By 489 euros, it’s not bad at all.

Philips 65OLED705 / 12 OLED 65 ″

To close the top we keep this Philips 65-inch OLED. This television is this week in its all-time low.

Your operating system is Android TV. It can be controlled with both Google Assistant and Alexa. Its P5 image engine is in charge of processing the image, as well as offering us a totally deep black to take full advantage of the panel technology. In addition, it has the well-known Ambilight technology, which allows you to create all kinds of color gradients behind the screen both to reduce visual fatigue and to create really cozy environments.

Links to these offers are part of our Amazon Affiliate agreement and may earn us a small commission on your sale. Even so, the decision to publish them has been made freely, under editorial criteria, without attending to suggestions or requests from the aforementioned brands.