Christmas is coming. And if you want to surprise your guests by taking care of even the smallest detail, and preparing different things so that they think they are in a restaurant when they sit at our decorated table, we have prepared a selection of small appliances with which you can bring out your more side gourmet.

From a food dehydrator to a smoker dome, through an ice grinder or a milk frother.

A smoky dome





With this dome you can take a leap in the kitchen to surprise your guests and add a smoky flavor to food or cocktails. Price: 42.99 euros.

TMKEFFC Smoke Dome, Glass Cloche Dome, with Wood Base, for Smokers, Cocktails or Exhibits

A milk frother





To put some rich (and instagrammable) coffees, nothing better than having an electric milk frother on hand. It is a very intuitive operation frother that comes with 2 adaptable pieces to beat or stir hot or cold milk or cocoa. In addition, it has 4 programs: hot or cold milk foam, or just hot milk or cocoa without foam. Price: 69.90 euros.

Electric milk frother, Milk Frother 600W, 250ml Milk Beater / Warmer, Stainless Steel, 4 Programs for hot or cold milk, Automatic shutdown

A food dehydrator





With this food dehydrator you can dry a variety of fruits, vegetables, herbs, mushrooms and even fish and meat. Price: before it cost 69.99 euros, now, after applying a 14% discount, it costs 59.99 euros.

240W OSTBA Food Dehydrator, Fruit Dehydrator with 5 Adjustable Height Trays, LCD Screen, Emporizer and adjustable temperature Dehydrator for Fruits, Vegetables, Meat, BPA Free Read: The Before and After of a small and narrow kitchen that lacks nothing

An airless fryer





This airless fryer is ideal for a healthy and clean kitchen. Circulating hot air at high temperature cooks food without adding oil. Fry in a very light and clean way without filling your kitchen with smoke and odors (something very important if we have guests at home). Price: 60.95 euros.

CREATE IKOHS Fryer Air – Oil-Free, Oil-Free Air Fryer, 1.5L Capacity, 900W, Non-Stick Basket, 80-200 ° Temperature Selector, Auto Shut-Off, BPA Free, Programmable (Green)

A grill plate





This grill plate has caught our attention due to its triangular design. It has a large cooking surface of 50×42 cm, and it is non-stick. Price: it used to cost 91.99 euros , and now it costs 73 euros.

Princess 103250 Griddle – Unique Triangle Design – Terrazzo Finish, 01.103250.01.001

An ice crusher





To serve a seafood tray, or to prepare a delicious cocktail, this ice mincer will be great for you. Price: 69.95 euros.

Arendo 722304946722 Ice Crusher 3.5 L Container and Filling Funnel, Stainless Steel Silver

