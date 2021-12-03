Christmas is coming. And if you want to surprise your guests by taking care of even the smallest detail, and preparing different things so that they think they are in a restaurant when they sit at our decorated table, we have prepared a selection of small appliances with which you can bring out your more side gourmet.
From a food dehydrator to a smoker dome, through an ice grinder or a milk frother.
A smoky dome
With this dome you can take a leap in the kitchen to surprise your guests and add a smoky flavor to food or cocktails. Price: 42.99 euros.
TMKEFFC Smoke Dome, Glass Cloche Dome, with Wood Base, for Smokers, Cocktails or Exhibits
A milk frother
To put some rich (and instagrammable) coffees, nothing better than having an electric milk frother on hand. It is a very intuitive operation frother that comes with 2 adaptable pieces to beat or stir hot or cold milk or cocoa. In addition, it has 4 programs: hot or cold milk foam, or just hot milk or cocoa without foam. Price: 69.90 euros.
Electric milk frother, Milk Frother 600W, 250ml Milk Beater / Warmer, Stainless Steel, 4 Programs for hot or cold milk, Automatic shutdown
A food dehydrator
With this food dehydrator you can dry a variety of fruits, vegetables, herbs, mushrooms and even fish and meat. Price: before it cost 69.99 euros, now, after applying a 14% discount, it costs 59.99 euros.
240W OSTBA Food Dehydrator, Fruit Dehydrator with 5 Adjustable Height Trays, LCD Screen, Emporizer and adjustable temperature Dehydrator for Fruits, Vegetables, Meat, BPA Free
An airless fryer
This airless fryer is ideal for a healthy and clean kitchen. Circulating hot air at high temperature cooks food without adding oil. Fry in a very light and clean way without filling your kitchen with smoke and odors (something very important if we have guests at home). Price: 60.95 euros.
CREATE IKOHS Fryer Air – Oil-Free, Oil-Free Air Fryer, 1.5L Capacity, 900W, Non-Stick Basket, 80-200 ° Temperature Selector, Auto Shut-Off, BPA Free, Programmable (Green)
A grill plate
This grill plate has caught our attention due to its triangular design. It has a large cooking surface of 50×42 cm, and it is non-stick. Price: it used to cost
91.99 euros, and now it costs 73 euros.
Princess 103250 Griddle – Unique Triangle Design – Terrazzo Finish, 01.103250.01.001
An ice crusher
To serve a seafood tray, or to prepare a delicious cocktail, this ice mincer will be great for you. Price: 69.95 euros.
Arendo 722304946722 Ice Crusher 3.5 L Container and Filling Funnel, Stainless Steel Silver
