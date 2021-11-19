HBO Max landed in Spain on October 26 and was accompanied by an interesting promotion for all those who are not yet subscribed to the streaming platform. until November 30, HBO Max offers a 50% discount forever. That is, we can subscribe for 4.49 euros and also share a subscription with up to 3 friends, which is the number of simultaneous reproductions that the platform accepts. Whether you are already subscribed to HBO Max or if you are thinking of signing up, these are the series that you cannot miss.

Game of Thrones

We start with one of the classics, and although you may have already seen it, it is always a good time to rewatch one of HBO’s most successful series. At the time it was the reason for many users to subscribe to the platform and soon HBO Max will premiere The House of the Dragon, the spin-off of the famous series.

Succession

Among one of the series most valued by critics is Succesion. Capable of catching you from the first minute. The plot revolves around the problems that the roy family in order to keep his media empire, one of the most important and multimillionaire, at the top. The stabs that are dedicated to each other have nothing to envy those of the Lannisters.