The Squid Game has become a worldwide hit, but have you thought about what else to watch when you see the series finale?

The Squid Game It has become a success in streaming television, reaping so much success that Netflix has had to change the way it measures its audience. However, this series is not the first production of its kind, and if you have been hooked on this genre, there is a lot to choose from.

That’s right, the death game genre is not new to the film and television industry and there are some quite successful classics, such as the Hunger Games and Macabre Game franchises. But if you are looking for something else, here you can find the best series and movies similar to The Squid Game.

Alice in borderland

Netflix seems to be noticing a pattern and investing in productions of this style. Before the craze that The Squid Game unleashed, the platform launched another Asian sci-fi series which was well received by many viewers.

In Alice in Borderland, a group of characters find themselves in what appears to be a deserted version of Tokyo where they will play a series of games. Every player has a visa, and when he goes through a game, he can get an extension, but if your visa expires you will die. The series is an adaptation of the manga of the same name and was at least successful enough for Netflix to have approved a second season.

Intact

It is a Spanish film, which although it is not as bloody as others, it fits perfectly in this list. Tape treats luck as a good that can be transmitted from one person to another, and it tells us the story of characters who, in one way or another, have been touched by the goddess fortune.

A casino will be the perfect setting for people to bet your lives and your luck without any scruples. Without a doubt, it is a smart and attractive version of the very concept of competition and gambling, and of what fortune looks like from different points of view. This fantastic film is definitely worth giving a try.

As the Gods Will

This tape is so much like The Squid Game that the creator and director of the popular series has been accused of plagiarism and defrauding him. However, Hwang Dong-hyuk has denied the influence, stating that he wrote The Squid Game several years before this film was released.

It is an adaptation of a manga in which students from all over Japan are caught in a twisted games in which losers are killed. As these games progress, children from different areas face each other in a gruesome quest to find God and the meaning of life through competition and death.

Battle royale

Battle Royale is one of the most popular and successful films of this genre ever made, to the point that certain rumors of a Hollywood adaptation of the Japanese film have circulated for a long time. Here we will see a group of ninth graders who go off on a field trip and end up being taken to an island to compete in a macabre survival game.

As a strategy to curb juvenile delinquency in a Japan of the near future, this battle pits the students against each other. Equipped with explosive maps, weapons and necklaces that will activate if they go out of bounds, teens have three days to fight to the death and only a student can win and thus survive.

Escape room

If you are a lover of horror movies, this film is going to enchant you. Here, six strangers receive mysterious boxes in the mail, with puzzles inside them. Once solved, the recipients find an invitation to participate in an escape room challenge to have the chance to win $ 10,000.

Like the participants in The Squid Game, what they don’t know is that failure could mean your death. Its performances are solid and its plot grabs you from the beginning, which makes it an extraordinary option to enjoy a film full of suspense and death.

And you, Do you know any other series or movie similar to The Squid Game?

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe