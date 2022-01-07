A Virtual Private Network, or better known as VPN is one of the best ways to protect your devices, your identity and your internet activity.

In the real and current world, technology, electronic devices and telecommunications have become a necessity in our lives, and although they offer us many advantages, especially in the professional and school field, they have also left us some repercussions, one of the main ones is sacrifice our privacy.

Therefore use a VPN, Virtual Private Network it is one of the best ways to protect your devices, your identity and your internet activity. You may have heard this term on some occasions, but if you are still not very clear about it, then we are going to explain you what specifically is a VPN and the main reasons why you should use one on your devices. Also, getting one is very simple, you can even get your Online VPN in a few minutes and at the best price.

What is a VPN and why should we use one on our devices?

When we speak of a VPN, we refer to a virtual private network that encrypt our communications and allows us to connect to our local network through the Internet. In other words, in simpler words, a VPN allows us to connect from anywhere with greater privacy, something similar to the connection of our house, encrypting the data end to end.

A VPN is private software, which makes your internet activity totally anonymous and allows you to browse without putting your information at risk. This is achieved by protecting it and encrypting your data, as we mentioned earlier.

5 reasons why you should use a VPN on your devices

These are the main advantages that you can get from using a VPN on your devices.

Privacy

As we have commented, the main function of VPN networks is to protect our privacy. You can imagine a VPN network as a kind of filter that sits between our device and the server. The network creates an encrypted tunnel through the internet that protect the data that travels between your computer and the destination, like a web page with ads or your online bank account.

Anonymous use of networks

As the VPN network acts as a filter, whatever we look for on the internet will be completely anonymous. Your data provider will not be able to decrypt your searches on the internet and you will also avoid trackers from many other companies so that cannot identify you and show you advertising.

Safe shopping

We know that we must always trust secure websites, but we do not always know how to identify them correctly. The VPN network encrypts the data leaving your device in the best way doing our much safer online shopping.

Connecting to public Wi-Fi networks

If you often use a public Wi-Fi network at a station or airport, you should use a VPN if you want to stay safe. These types of public Wi-Fi networks are usually a magnet for hackers who try to steal data just by connecting to them, but if your device connects through a VPN they won’t be able to do anything.

Access without location restrictions

It is very common that certain services are only available in certain countries, such as games, series or movies. With a VPN you can pretend to be anywhere in the world and avoid these types of restrictions. Therefore, you can access the Netflix catalog, or any type of platform, when you are on vacation, or the content of another country.

VPNs have become increasingly important over time as they are a technology capable of improving our internet security, for this we suggest you use one on your devices. NordVPN is an excellent example of a secure online VPN and the best thing is that you can buy it as a gift from Kings with a 72% discount.

