In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The cheapest Pocophone mobile is here, the new POCO X3 Pro, an all-terrain terminal with the quality of Xiaomi Poco phones.

POCO, Xiaomi’s second mobile brand, presented new smartphones. Specifically, it has shown the new LITTLE F3 and the new POCO X3 Pro, two mobiles that come to revolutionize mobiles even more BBB from Xiaomi. And it is that terminals like this aim to be one of those mobiles that have it very easy to be one of the best sellers of the year.

POCO X3 Pro is a smartphone that is on sale from 269,99 euros officially on the Xiaomi website with 128 GB of storage. But it is very common to find it cheaper.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

If you buy it in stores like Amazon, you make sure that you will receive it cheaper. What’s more, if you sign up for Amazon Prime You get it with fast and free shipping.

What can you expect from POCO X3 Pro? Will it be a good mobile? These are the main reasons why this Xiaomi / Poco team can be one of the most desired mobiles of the whole year.

A round mobile for less than 250 euros



This is the new mid-high-end mobile from POCO, a brand associated with Xiaomi and that once again squeezes the price of one of its devices to the maximum.

In order for it to truly be a mobile, Poco has to comply with specific rules. Among them is the price and is that generally Poco phones have had very good specifications at very low prices.

Although there is a version with 64 GB of storage, it is practically disappeared. Instead you can find the most popular version, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage from about 200 euros.



This is the new mid-high-end mobile from POCO, a brand associated with Xiaomi and that once again squeezes the price of one of its devices to the maximum.

But there is a better version, with more memory. This is the POCO X3 Pro with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage that you can buy for less than 260 euros.

Virtually all POCO mobiles have become bestsellers due to their introductory prices and although they later return to their original prices, it is still an excellent price considering their price-quality ratio.

Top performance with Snapdragon 860

Poco not only debuts mobile, he also debuts a new processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 860. This processor ensures a high-end operation but without a 5G connection and is that all the mobile processors that Qualcomm releases are compatible with 5G networks, which makes the final price of the mobile a bit more expensive.

If you don’t mind not having 5G, with this Snapdragon 860 you ensure good performance thanks to its 8 cores, 4 main ones of 2.4 GHz and another 4 of 1.8 GHz more energy efficient for the lightest tasks.

With this processor you can run games that demand a lot of energy and graphic power such as Fortnite or Genshin Impact thanks to the Kyro 485 graphics processor. or work.

A big screen at 120 Hz

The refreshment of the screen is more important than it seems. In the same way that it was a generational leap to go from small, low-resolution screens to larger ones with high-definition quality, the refreshment is that detail that will not allow you to see another screen the same.

POCO X3 Pro has a 6.67-inch 120Hz IPS display. This makes everything faster, like animations when opening and closing menus and applications. It is a bigger screen, faster and that if you are a gamer you will notice especially in action games.

Supports HDR10, so you can have video content in HDR and view it with a wider contrast, where you can see frames with darker darks and whiter whites, perfectly balanced.

Designed for gamers: Large storage capacity and speed

POCO X3 Pro is a very cheap mobile, but that is not noticeable in its storage capacity. Say goodbye to mobiles with only 64 GB of capacity, it has 128 GB in two versions, with 6 GB of RAM and 8 GB.

But this storage is UFS 3.1, much faster when reading and writing data. This translates to a much better overall speed compared to the previous generation.

For practical purposes you will notice that heavy applications such as games load faster, especially those that are several gigs that must be loaded before being able to enter the main menu. Also when it comes to recording 4K videos that are heavier.

5,160 mAh battery and fast charge

There is nothing worse than having a good mobile and having the battery end up being so limited that it barely lasts a day. Although this will depend a lot on how you use it, this POCO X3 Pro has a 5,160 mAh battery.

A capacity to use it for hours a day, where the average should be about 6 hours of screen on. According to Xiaomi it should give you up to 11 hours of gameplay with a fully charged battery or 18 hours of video playback.

But if you see yourself with the need to load it, you should know that it has 33W fast charge with a compatible charger in the package.

With just 30 minutes of charging you will have 59% of the battery and in less than 1 hour you will have 100%. This drastically reduces the time you have to wait for you to get on with your day.