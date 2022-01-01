Your PS3 console still has a lot to offer and is a time machine for those players who want to relive old classics from the past but with higher quality.

It is very likely that with the passage of time and the advancement of technology you no longer want to use your old PS3, but despite all this; your console is still capable of many things and you you can continue to offer great gaming experiences.

And it is that not only is the console that revolutionized the way video games are lived, giving an abysmal quality leap compared to the PS2 and other competitors, but today, 15 years after its launch, it continues to receive updates. That is why today we want to show you 5 reasons why your PS3 can continue to be a great option for video game lovers.

Your PS3 is still a very powerful multimedia device

Although for many it is already considered A console “retro,” Unlike others that you can only use to play games in some cases, the PS3 still offers you a variety of multimedia functions, such as:

A Blu-ray disc player of great quality.

of great quality. Support for streaming services like Netflix, YouTube or Hulu.

Great variety of applications and platforms compatible with the device

The PS3 has compatibility with versions of PS1 games

If you are very young or have never had a PS1 console at your fingertips to enjoy its great classics, the PS3 brings with it the backward compatibility of all games on the PlayStation 1 as long as you have a record with you.

In this way, the PS3 allows you to bring everything back to the present or live that experience for the first time, but with controls much more modern than in the past and with high definition graphics.

The great library of exclusive PS3 games for you to have a unique experience

All video game lovers love to hear when the remastering of some titles are announced. This is a gateway for new players of different generations and that they can experience the most incredible classic games from Sony’s console.

It will also allow you to relive your best stories again, but this time from a new perspective full of modernism and some technological advances. Unfortunately, there are many games that you will never see in a remastering, however, the great classics will be there.

PS Now doesn’t have it all

PS Now is the biggest step towards accessibility to great video games. This service allows you to transmit PS2, PS3 and PS4 games on your consoles; Although Sony never included PS1 titles in this service, so PS3 will be your only option (besides emulations) to play these games in a modern environment.

Fans of the best RPGs of recent times, for example, will find very few games available on PS Now even though they are very successful releases. The prominent Tales series that released its latest installment, Tales of Arise, doesn’t have any of its titles remastered on PS3 or on PS Now. For this and other reasons, we continue to consider that the PS3 is the only way to play some of these games.

The PS3 still continues to deliver great games

No matter what kind of player you are, within the huge collection of games on the PlayStation 3 you will surely find something interesting for you. With the launch of the PS4, Sony introduced PlayStation Plus, a paid service to play online, but for the PS3, multiplayer is completely free. This has led to games like GTA V, Red Dead Redemption, and Call of Duty: Ghosts continuing to have a strong user base.

What’s more, PS3 CDs have become very cheap to buy, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting a game to your liking. While some more exclusive titles can be expensive, finding used copies is more than easy.

Enjoying a simple game and maintaining a great experience is still possible through your PlayStation 3.

