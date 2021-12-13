They include photographs of the shoot, script fragments, conceptual arts and all kinds of documents that were used during the recording of the films. A book that must be yes or yes on the shelf of a star wars fan .

We started with the geek franchise par excellence. This hardcover book explains in its more than five hundred pages how the first was developed and shot. George Lucas trilogy . Many topics are covered, from how Lucas reinvented the monomyth to adapt it to Luke Skywalker as the techniques that were used to develop the entire cinematography and special effects .

Inside North Korea

Leaving the geek terrain and entering a much more delicate one, Inside North Korea is a photo book that show the harshness of life in Pyongyang. According to its author, Oliver Wainwright, The book expresses a look inside North Korea, with a series of photographs of buildings and interiors with pastel shades They look like something out of a Wes Anderson movie. Without a doubt, this work can be a very interesting gift for photography lovers, architecture or even sociology.

Star wars Where is the wookiee?

The wally books They are a true classic and an unlimited source of fun as long as the little ones do not mark the location of the character with a marker. On this occasion, we have the star wars version, where we will have to find Chewbacca in different double pages full of characters from the saga. The drawing is of quality and the setting of the settings is a visual delight, far superior to what we saw in the original Wally books. It is available in both hardcover and softcover, and its price is quite affordable. It is a geek gift, but very interesting for children to hang out.

The Adidas Archive

If you are a passionate about sneakers, The Adidas Archive: The Footswear Collection, gather the evolution of adidas shoes over the years, as well as the history of the most iconic models.

Stanley Kubrick’s personal files

This hardcover book with more than 800 pages teaches us all kinds of details about shootings of the movies of Stanley kubrick. It has interviews, annotations, photographs and interviews on the different works of the filmmaker. An essential gift for any movie buff.

This post includes affiliate links and El Output could receive a commission for them. Even so, the decision to include them has been made freely, by editorial criteria and without responding to any type of request by the aforementioned brands.