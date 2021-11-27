5 powerful women who have been featured in the MCU series

Meet the powerful women that the Marvel Studios series has presented to us in the series of phase four of the MCU, which will take on a great prominence

Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been characterized by presenting us with new stories through the series on digital platforms, where not only their events will have an impact on their future, they have also presented powerful women who will be key to new productions.

WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye not only brought us new feats of characters we met in The Infinity Saga such as Wanda Maximoff, Vision, Falcon, Bucky Barnes, Loki and Clint Barton, it also introduced powerful women in the MCU .

These ladies can become a beacon for justice and valuable allies for different heroes. Or they can become a serious threat not only to the MCU, but also to its reality and the still unknown Multiverse.

Meet the powerful women introduced to us by phase four of the MCU.

Agatha Harkness

Originally known as the nosy neighbor Agness in West View, Agatha Harkness has shown an interest in chaos magic and its implications for reality, as Wanda Maximoff demonstrated.

The appearance of Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, played by Kathryn Hann, begins to unravel much of the mystery surrounding the Westview anomaly, although the sorceress could become an ally of a more evil being, Mephisto.

In the comics Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created Agatha Harkness, and her debut was in the pages of Fantastic Four # 94 (January, 1970). Thanks to her mastery of sorcery, Agatha does not need to know fighting techniques or supernatural power, although her contact with beings from other dimensions puts reality and the universe at risk.

Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine

Julia Louis-Dreyfus appeared in the fifth episode of the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where it is revealed that she plays Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, a woman who operates in secret for the United States government.

Not only did Valentina give John Walker her new uniform as Agent US, she also gave Yelena Belova the mission to assassinate Clint Barton in the Black Widow post-credit scene. This agent will return for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the Secret Invasion series, where her importance will be relevant to the events of the show that will adapt one of Marvel’s Great Events.

Created by Jim Steranko who debuted on the pages of Strange Tales # 159 (August 1967), this agent is a spy, with abilities very similar to Black Widow, becoming the right hand of Nick Fury, but her true role was to be a double agent, by leaking SHIELD secrets to the Soviet Union, for which he earned the alias of Madame Hydra

Sylvie Lushton / Lady Loki

In the Loki series we met this variant of the God of Lies in the second episode. Sylvie, played by Sophia Di Martino, has ambushed the minute minders and agents of the TVA, who steals their charges to reset the timeline, all to reach the person in charge of the Sacred Timeline, He who remains.

At the end of the first season, Sylvie and Loki manage to find He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror, whom they manage to assassinate, but that fact will unleash chaos throughout the Multiverse. Silvye could return in the plot of Doctor Strange 2, before returning to the second season of Loki.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created Enchantress, and it debuted in the pages of Journey Into Mistery # 103 (April, 1964). Sylvie Lushton was created by Paul Cornell and Mark Brooks for Dark Reign: Young Avengers # 1. Sylvie is a sorceress to whom Loki gave his powers, to help him in his macabre plans.

Kate bishop

Hailee Steinfeld gives us in Hawkeye an intrepid, but inexperienced version of Kate Bishop, a young archer who as a child was impressed by Hawkeye, who saved her from being attacked by the Chitauri in the invasion of New York in 2012.

Bishop enters Clint Barton’s life after Eleanor Bishop’s daughter mistakenly adopts Ronin’s mantle after foiling a black market auction, so the Sports Mafia is now after her, as well as Clint Barton, with whom they have pending accounts.

In the comics, Kate Bishop debuted in the pages of Young Avengers # 1 in 2005, created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung, when her sister’s wedding was ambushed by a group of thugs, who were captured by the Young Avengers.

Maya Lopez / Echo

Towards the end of chapter two of Hawkeye, Clint and Kate fall into the hands of the Tracksuit Dracula, whose members report the capture to a woman who in another room perceives the vibrations of a horn. This woman would be Maya López, who will become Echo, one of the powerful women of the MCU.

In the comics, Echo debuted in Daredevil # 9 (December, 1999). Maya Lopez is a deaf Native American who acquires the ability to copy the movements and fighting style of another person, which makes her a great fighter, and in the medium term Echo will head her solo series.

Source: Marvel

