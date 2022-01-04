Not all sports are for everyone. It is impossible for everyone to like a specific sport, since everything depends on their way of being, that is, if a person is an extrovert, they will like team sports more, if they are more introverted, they will like it. plus individual sports like jogging, swimming, etc.

It will also depend on its morphology, the hedonic reward that practicing it generates, etc.

In the end, exercising has to be part of a person’s habit; And forming a habit is not as simple as people think, it depends on many things, but the most important thing is that it be enjoyed with the sport that is practiced, so here are a few recommendations.

Strength training

Strength training, along with other sports such as soccer, running, etc., is one of the most famous, not only for the aesthetic appearances that it allows to obtain, but also for the benefits it has:

Development of musculoskeletal tissue, greatly reducing the chances of suffering sarcopenia in the future

Bone development, also reducing the chances of suffering osteoporosis in the future

Posture improvement

Prevent injuries

Improved physical appearance

Improved performance in other sports due to the ability to generate more force per unit of time





Swimming

Swimming, as has been commented many times, is one of the most complete exercises that exist. It is also very beneficial for those who have to do low-impact physical activity.

Being one of the most complete exercises, it is also one of the most technical that exists, so it is very important that someone take us to the beginning in order to know how to do the technique correctly and take the minimum risk of injury, especially to the shoulders.

It also generates a lot of fatigue if we do not know how to breathe correctly, so it is also very important to know how to breathe when we are swimming.

To help you in the beginning, use the material that you have around you; It will make things much easier for you and will generate greater adherence.

Jogging

Jogging is one of the most famous exercises out there. In addition to the fact that you can do it wherever you want (near your home, in a park, in the mountains, etc.), you can also decide whether to do it with someone or not.

It is very important that we heat up correctly, since this type of sports practice generates a lot of impact, so if we are not well prepared, it is logical that we will get injured sooner or later.

To run correctly we have to pay close attention to our whole body. We will start with our ankles and calves, our knees and quadriceps and finally hips, arms, shoulders, etc.

Warming up all the muscles will allow us increase blood flow, improving our running performance, making us more flexible and less prone to injury.

It is also important that someone observe our running technique, which will allow us to be efficient running. Another tip is that you buy shoes that are specific to jogging and that adapt correctly to your footprint.





Martial Arts

Martial arts, generally, are seen as a sport with little discipline, disrespectful and other qualifications that has nothing to do with what they really do. promulgates in this sport, which is, above all, respect for the rival; not educationally, but from the conduct itself, that you give but they also give you, that there are no shortcuts.

Martial arts is a sport that requires a lot of agility, reflexes and that teaches you to control the force that is used and to use that of the opponent for the benefit of oneself.

Other benefits that this sport provides is to train the whole body globally, it helps to lose a lot of body fat as it is such a demanding sport and, in addition, it is entertaining and fun for those who are extroverted, since it is required a large group capacity.

You also have to be very careful when doing these types of activities, because if not, there is a very high probability of suffering an injury.

Basketball

Basketball is one of the most important and famous group sports alongside soccer.

This sport, along with the previous one that we have discussed previously, also teaches respect for the opposite and, of course, respect for teammates.

As we have also said, not everything is taught in an educational way, but by one’s behavior and how it affects the rest and the behavior of the rest in oneself.

This sport is also very good at improving reflexes, gear changes (watch out for your knees), agility and, obviously, aerobic capacity.

