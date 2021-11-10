Dolby Atmos is one of the most recent technologies in surround sound that we can see on mobile phones, although it has been seen for a long time in the rooms of cinema or in home speaker systems.

The audio quality must be a fundamental question, since we continually use our smartphone to listen to music or watch videos . This is something that manufacturers have in mind when designing their terminals, so they are looking for a way to implement the best possible sound and this has been possible thanks to the Dolby Atmos technology . In some cases like Xiaomi it is possible to improve the sound quality without making use of it.

This, of course, provides a formerfabulous hearing experience when playing video or music. In fact, there are many brands that already make use of it. The first to fully join this trend has been Apple, which has had it on all its iPhones since 2018. Samsung is another one that has bet on it the strongest.

The main difference compared to other audio systems is that it offers aspects that cannot be provided by the rest. For example, it seems that the sound moves around us without coming from a fixed destination. This means that it broadcasts each part of the audio from a different direction, creating a movie-like experience at the theater.

What mobiles have it

Its existence dates back to 2012, despite this, the devices that have this technology they do not abound in excess. Some of the more recent releases have it built in.

In addition, its integration into the smartphone does not entail a considerable price increase, so if you want to enjoy any type of multimedia content, you can do so without your portfolio being resentful. Some of the phones that have Dolby Atmos technology are: