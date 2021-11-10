For many users components Most important when it comes to getting a new phone are mainly the processor and the battery. However, among all its elements there is a property that often goes unnoticed: the sound.
The audio quality must be a fundamental question, since we continually use our smartphone to listen to music or watch videos. This is something that manufacturers have in mind when designing their terminals, so they are looking for a way to implement the best possible sound and this has been possible thanks to the Dolby Atmos technology. In some cases like Xiaomi it is possible to improve the sound quality without making use of it.
What’s so special
Dolby Atmos is one of the most recent technologies in surround sound that we can see on mobile phones, although it has been seen for a long time in the rooms of cinema or in home speaker systems.
This, of course, provides a formerfabulous hearing experience when playing video or music. In fact, there are many brands that already make use of it. The first to fully join this trend has been Apple, which has had it on all its iPhones since 2018. Samsung is another one that has bet on it the strongest.
The main difference compared to other audio systems is that it offers aspects that cannot be provided by the rest. For example, it seems that the sound moves around us without coming from a fixed destination. This means that it broadcasts each part of the audio from a different direction, creating a movie-like experience at the theater.
What mobiles have it
Its existence dates back to 2012, despite this, the devices that have this technology they do not abound in excess. Some of the more recent releases have it built in.
In addition, its integration into the smartphone does not entail a considerable price increase, so if you want to enjoy any type of multimedia content, you can do so without your portfolio being resentful. Some of the phones that have Dolby Atmos technology are:
- Xiaomi 11T: The latest release from the Chinese company is loaded with enviable specifications, including the use of this sound system. For price around 500 euros it can be all yours.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: It is one of the mobiles of the South Korean company that everyone wants given its incredible features. If you want to enjoy your favorite video games under an immersive experience is what you are looking for for 500 euros.
- OnePlus 8T: This terminal is not only characterized by its 65 W fast charge and the fluidity of its screen, but it also has the use of Dolby Atmos technology. Not only that, but it is considered by many to be one of the company’s most profitable options for a figure close to 500 euros.
- Realme X2 Pro: The Asian firm has a very diverse set of mobiles for all audiences. The Realme X2 is an alternative for those looking to fully enjoy any content it plays. The best is that you can find it for about 250 euros.
- iPhone 11: As we have mentioned above, Apple devices have since 20218 with this built-in system. The iPhone 11 is a safe bet to enjoy videos or music. It is the most expensive option as you would expect, but for 600 euros you will get a terminal that meets perfectly.