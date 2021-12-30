As we know, for the last few years PC gamers have increased their choices of platforms for playing video games, and now, they have the ability to play a large number of games completely free of charge.

No, this time we are not talking about free to play, but rather about games that Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, GOG or Prime Gaming, among other companies and online stores, constantly give away.

For now, we will focus on Prime Gaming, which as you know, since Prme Gaming is included with Amazon, its users receive free games and game benefits every month, as an example, it may sound like you: GTA Online, Red Dead Online, Riders Republic, FIFA 22 and many more.

And now that we are a couple of days away from the end of December and together with it this 2021, 5 new free Prime Gaming games for January 2022 have been leaked.

Maybe you’ve heard that Amazon Prime Gaming is upping the ante on free games, so in the meantime, you’ll have this last couple of days to play the 9 titles that are still available for free on Prime Gaming.

But hey, what we came to, we leave you with those who, According to leaks, it will be the 5 new free Prime Gaming games for January 2022, information that has been leaked through a German website called Preis Jäger.

List of the possible 5 free Prime Gaming games for January 2022:

In Other Waters

WRC 7

Two Point Hospital

Abandon Ship

Paper Beast: Folder Edition

Apparently, this leak could be true, so in January you could be enjoying these 5 free Prime Gaming games, which can be downloaded during the month of January 2022, as long as you have an active Amazon Prime account.

Added to this, we remind you that if you are not subscribed yet, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial, if you are a new user, which may also allow you to download and try any of these games.