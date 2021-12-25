Over the past decade, Netflix movies have only grown. What began as an experimental project has become the great showcase of world cinema. Not only because of the vastness of its catalog, but because of provide the opportunity for filmmakers from all over the world to show many of their works.

That brought another phenomenon of yore. Films so extraordinary that it is sometimes surprising that they are found in the midst of the wide variety of Netflix content. It is a unique tour of the platform’s possibilities as a virtual screen for today’s cinema. Also from a smart tour and interesting through all the visions of the cinematographic as language.

Are there movies so great that maybe they shouldn’t be on Netflix? We bring you a small selection That may surprise you and encourage you to take a deeper look at the service’s catalog.

Life before itself, by Edoardo Ponti

Sofía Loren returned to the cinema under the direction of her son Edoardo Ponti in a complex and moving drama that surprised audiences. The story of a Holocaust survivor in search of redemption is a thoughtful and patient film. Ponti offers its actors the opportunity to delve into their characters and build a realistic and profound version of suffering. But in addition, also a point of view of astonishing beauty on uprooting, exclusion and fear.

But of course, this is a movie for Loren’s biggest show. And the actress achieves not only one of the best performances of her career. Also, an intuitive and powerful journey through an awkward story. One of those great movies that will surprise you in the Netflix catalog.

The Power of the Dog, by Jane Campion

Are you on the lookout for awards season? If so, this is your choice between the catalog of Netflix movies. The most recent film from the Oscar-winning director, it is a careful study and scary about fear and violence. Also, an impeccable staging to tell a fearsome story.

With a luxurious cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, Netlfix’s film is a dark story with gothic overtones that dazzles with its execution. This unique journey through novel ideas about masculinity is a tribute to good cinema. And of course, a surprise in the Netflix catalog.

Mank by David Fincher

One of the great favorites of the Oscars 2020 is also a reflection on the darkness behind the tinsel of Hollywood. All, through a deep, brilliant and well-built journey through ambition, greed and cynicism of a pessimistic age. Fincher created a rare piece of art that doesn’t seem to fit anywhere and under any classification.

And perhaps that is why it is so difficult to define this great tribute to the mecca of cinema and its dark spots. With its elegant and sophisticated air, this Netflix movie it’s also an unsuspected rarity in a sea of ​​wacky options in the platform’s catalog.

Okja, by Bong Joon – ho

This sinister fairy tale with a strong political commentary was a coup where it was presented. Before winning the Oscar and revolutionizing the world of cinema, the South Korean director managed to make Cannes uncomfortable. And he did it through a Netflix movie in which the vision of the cruelty of the world became a metaphor for collective terrors.

With its seemingly discreet air, its powerful script and its endearing point of view on issues of enormous relevance, the film bewilders with its beauty. And it is of course a stranger added in Netflix catalog.

Two, by Mar Targarona and Mike Hostench

This terrifying film, at times absurd and at others, moving is of a disturbing rarity. Also, a neat exercise that uses various horror genre tropes to tell an overwhelming story. When two strangers wake up linked to each other by a terrifying circumstance, they will have to try to save his life in the middle of an inexplicable situation.

The Netflix movie evade common places and reaches an astonishing climax in its cruelty. A work of art in a discreet format of such quality that it is astonishing to be found in the Netflix catalog.