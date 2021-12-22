One element that almost all programmers have in common is a lack of motivation. And no wonder. Projects that most developers have to participate in often take their toll.

Having the technical skills required to be a good programmer and succeed in the world of work requires not only innate intelligence, but also programming courses that offer you everything you need to achieve it.

Finding the programming course to work as a programmer and succeed can be martyrdom.

However, this spark is not only maintained with work and knowledge.

However, this spark is not only maintained with work and knowledge. There are times when new challenges just don’t work to cheer you up.

So how can we cope with the pressure? How can we rekindle our passion for programming? What if we could do it through something we all love?

Watching movies is something that we all like and that is why these pieces of art can be used as motivation by any programmer looking to rekindle that spark.

Here is a list of 5 movies and series that you must see to motivate you to program again.

1. Silicon Valley

This is an excellent recommendation for all those programmers who have not yet had fun with the occurrence of this group of programmers in search of success in Silicon Valley.

Silicon Valley is an American comedy series that tells the story of a small team of developers at an Internet company called Pied Piper.

Throughout its 6 seasons, you’ll see them struggle to figure out their strategy, build their product, raise the funds, and take on Hooli, the tech giant that bears an obvious but superficial resemblance to Google or Microsoft.

This is an amazing series, suitable for those developers who aspire to one day start a technology company.

2. Mr. Robot

I love this TV show. Unlike most series that tend to think that the hack involves a human at his computer desk hitting keys, looking at a dark screen and minutes later saying “I’m in”, This series hits on all the details that do distinguish these types of profiles.

Mr. Robot follows Elliot, a young programmer who works as a cybersecurity engineer by day and a vigilante hacker by night.

This fun and rebellious series has a great soundtrack and even includes realistic aspects of the programming that lend an air of reality to the entire fictional plot.

3. The Social Network

This acclaimed film talks about the journey (although some fictional details have been added) of the popular social network.

It is believed to be based on true events for the most part, although Mark Zuckerberg has publicly contested aspects of the film in real life.

Either way, most programmers get excited to see it, especially since the movie portrays the incredible achievements that one can achieve simply by learning a programming language.

Viewers also like the fact that they see the programming funny, something that is not easy to portray on screen.

4. Jobs

Steve JobsA college dropout, he’s largely the iconic name and face of Apple Computers, which he co-founded with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.

This biopic is an inspirational piece that every programmer should see.

Jobs inspires young and old alike, displaying not only his incredible genius, but also his creative entrepreneurship and commitment to his vision to change the world.

5. The Imitation Game

Are you a fan of algorithms? Or do you like to think in numbers? Well, here is a movie made for you.

Set in World War II, The Enigma Code portrays the life of Alan Turing and his team’s struggle to invent the world’s first computer capable of cracking the famous German Enigma code and ultimately winning the war.

We hope you liked the list, which one would you add?